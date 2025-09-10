FIFA 2026 World Cup ticket sales kick off: Key dates, tournament background, and host city guide

The ticket lottery for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially opened, as Caryn Ceolin explains how fans can score their own seats to the beautiful game.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 10, 2025 8:23 am.

The countdown to the largest FIFA World Cup in history has officially begun — and so has the race for tickets.

The first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, opens Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. ET. Here is what you need to know.

How the ticket process works

The initial sales window is an exclusive Visa Presale Draw, running from Sept. 10 to Sept. 19. Fans aged 18 or older with a FIFA ID and a valid Visa card can enter the lottery for a chance to purchase tickets. Successful applicants will be notified starting Sept. 29, with assigned purchase time slots beginning Oct. 1.

Tickets for group-stage matches start at USD $60, while the most premium seats for the Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026, will cost up to USD $6,730.

Following the Visa presale, two further phases will give fans additional opportunities:

  • Phase 2 – Early Ticket Draw: Registration from Oct. 27–31, 2025, with purchase slots from mid-November to early December.
  • Phase 3 – Random Selection Draw: Opens after the Dec. 5, 2025, group stage draw, allowing fans to apply for specific matches. A final first-come, first-served sale will take place closer to the tournament for any remaining tickets.

Tournament details

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first edition to feature 48 teams, expanded from the traditional 32, and the first to be hosted by three nations. The competition will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, with 104 matches played over 39 days.

The format will see 12 groups of four teams, with the top two in each group plus the eight best third-placed teams advancing to a new Round of 32.

The host cities

Matches will be staged across 16 cities in North America, showcasing some of the continent’s most iconic stadiums.

United States

  • Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
  • Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
  • Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
  • Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium
  • Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
  • Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
  • New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium (Final)
  • Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
  • San Francisco Bay Area, CA – Levi’s Stadium
  • Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Canada

  • Toronto – BMO Field
  • Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico

  • Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
  • Mexico City – Estadio Azteca (Opening Match)
  • Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

This will be the first men’s World Cup in North America since 1994, when the United States hosted. Mexico will become the first country to host or co-host the tournament three times, while Canada will make its debut as a men’s World Cup host.

