Toronto man arrested for allegedly beating dog

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 10, 2025 2:45 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man in an animal cruelty investigation involving a dog.

Officers responded to a complaint on Saturday, August 16, after the accused allegedly posted videos of himself threatening to harm his dog.

Investigators say another video was posted “where a woman can be heard telling the accused to stop hitting the dog as the dog is crying in the background.”

Following an investigation, an arrest was made on September 10.

Lionel Howse, 25, was arrested and charged with uttering threats/animal or birds and willfully cause unnecessary pain/suffering or injury to an animal or bird.

