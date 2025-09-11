Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander took a significant step toward returning to the big-league lineup on Thursday, beginning a minor-league rehab assignment with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi notes that Santander will DH for a few games before getting some looks in both corner outfield spots.

The 30-year-old switch-hitter has been sidelined since May 29, when he suffered a left shoulder subluxation crashing into the outfield wall during a game against the Los Angeles Angels. The injury halted what had already been a frustrating start to his first season in Toronto, following a five-year, $92.5-million free-agent deal signed in the offseason.

Santander’s road back has not been without setbacks. Earlier this week, his planned rehab debut was delayed after he experienced lower back tightness while taking swings from both sides of the plate — an issue manager John Schneider described as the product of “a lot of swings” during batting practice.

The Blue Jays opted to give him a couple of extra days before clearing him for game action.

Before the injury, Santander was batting .179 with a .577 OPS and six home runs over 52 games. Those numbers were a far cry from his career-best 44-homer campaign with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, production the Blue Jays hope he can rediscover in time for a potential postseason push.

The Blue Jays entered Thursday holding a narrow three-game lead in the American League East over the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.