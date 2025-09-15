4th home in Vaughan target of overnight shooting this month

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/YRP

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 15, 2025 1:02 pm.

A home in Vaughan was the target of another overnight shooting early on Monday.

York Regional Police (YRP) say they received multiple reports about shots fired at a residence near Teston Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight.

Police say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle. Authorities did not say if the home was occupied at the time of the shooting. However, no injuries were reported.

This latest incident is the fourth time this month that homes in Vaughan have been shot at.

Related:

According to investigators, a man was observed firing multiple rounds at a home near near Farrell Road and Via Romano Boulevard, before fleeing in a dark-coloured sedan on Sept. 6.

The next day, police were called to a home in the same neighbourhood for reports that another residence had been shot at around 4:45 a.m. on Sept. 7. Earlier that morning, officers were also called to the area of Pottery Place and Blue Willow Drive at around 4:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired at a home.

Police have not said if any of the incidents are connected.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

breaking

1h ago

Ont. education minister tells Toronto school trustee to return items purchased with taxpayers’ dollars

Ontario’s education minister has sent a letter to a Toronto school trustee demanding the return of nearly $7,000 worth of personal electronics and other items which he claims were purchased with taxpayer’s...

2h ago

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership

Your Tim Hortons order might soon come with a side of Canadian Tire money. Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. announced Monday that it's partnering with the coffee giant to dish out perks to customers of both...

33m ago

Man in his 40s stabbed near Allan Gardens, police say

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city's Moss Park neighbourhood, near Allan Gardens. According to authorities, a man in his 40s was stabbed around Gerrard Street and Sherbourne Street...

15m ago

Top Stories

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

breaking

1h ago

Ont. education minister tells Toronto school trustee to return items purchased with taxpayers’ dollars

Ontario’s education minister has sent a letter to a Toronto school trustee demanding the return of nearly $7,000 worth of personal electronics and other items which he claims were purchased with taxpayer’s...

2h ago

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership

Your Tim Hortons order might soon come with a side of Canadian Tire money. Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. announced Monday that it's partnering with the coffee giant to dish out perks to customers of both...

33m ago

Man in his 40s stabbed near Allan Gardens, police say

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city's Moss Park neighbourhood, near Allan Gardens. According to authorities, a man in his 40s was stabbed around Gerrard Street and Sherbourne Street...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
12-year-old among two arrested in unprovoked fatal attack, string of robberies

Toronto Police confirmed a 12-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were arrested for a string of violent robberies, that includes the murder of an unhoused man.

1h ago

6:08
One-on-one with Education Minister Paul Calandra

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Education Minister Paul Calandra to discuss his plans to overhaul how school boards are run, including the possibility of eliminating trustees.

4h ago

3:04
Family of toddler killed in Richmond Hil daycare crash demands accountability

Rhianne Campbell spoke with the family as they lay 17-month-old Liam Riazati to rest.

16h ago

2:34
Summer-like weather continues this week

Warm temperatures, and dry conditions are making a comeback as Toronto will see a stretch of summer-like weather before cooler temperatures return next week.

14h ago

2:42
Community rallies in annual march against gun violence

Community members, activists, and family members came together Saturday to once again call for an end to gun violence. Rhianne Campbell spoke with advocates, calling for action to deal with the root causes.
More Videos