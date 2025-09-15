4th home in Vaughan target of overnight shooting this month

A home in Vaughan was the target of another overnight shooting early on Monday.

York Regional Police (YRP) say they received multiple reports about shots fired at a residence near Teston Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight.

Police say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle. Authorities did not say if the home was occupied at the time of the shooting. However, no injuries were reported.

This latest incident is the fourth time this month that homes in Vaughan have been shot at.

According to investigators, a man was observed firing multiple rounds at a home near near Farrell Road and Via Romano Boulevard, before fleeing in a dark-coloured sedan on Sept. 6.

The next day, police were called to a home in the same neighbourhood for reports that another residence had been shot at around 4:45 a.m. on Sept. 7. Earlier that morning, officers were also called to the area of Pottery Place and Blue Willow Drive at around 4:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired at a home.

Police have not said if any of the incidents are connected.