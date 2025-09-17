1 of 3 suspects arrested in Toronto charged in violent Vaughan home invasions

Photos of Zachary Boyce, 22, Jacoy Montegue, 21, and Jaykell Watson. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 17, 2025 2:03 pm.

Police in York Region say one of three men arrested during an alleged home invasion in Toronto is connected to a pair of home invasions in Vaughan.

Security footage on September 10 captured four suspects forcing their way into a home using an axe and an extendable baton in the Timber Creek Boulevard and Major Mackenzie Drive West area, while separate security footage on August 31 showed three males attempting to force their way into a home in the same area. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Investigators say during both home invasions, the suspects fled in a dark-coloured SUV, which was later located in the area of Yorkleigh Avenue and Scarlett Road in Etobicoke on September 16.

Police allege five people were seen exiting the vehicle and preparing to commit a home invasion when investigators intervened. Three suspects were taken into custody in the backyard of a home while two others fled the scene. A loaded firearm was also recovered.

Police said the vehicle had been stolen from somewhere in Toronto.

Zachary Boyce, 22, of no fixed address, Jacoby Montegue, 21, of Toronto, and Jaykell Watson, 22, of Ajax, have all been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Watson is facing additional charges related to the Vaughan home invasions, including robbery with a firearm, robbery with offensive weapons, and two counts of disguise with intent. He was also charged with two drug trafficking offences following a search of an Ajax home.

Police say both Boyce and Montegue were out on bail at the time of their arrest for unrelated incidents.

