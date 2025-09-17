Hamilton police have released doorbell camera footage showing a woman accused of stealing a gold necklace from a senior in Flamborough, and are asking for the public’s help to identify her.

The video, recorded on Sept. 8 around 3:30 p.m., shows the suspect approaching the victim’s home and greeting her as though they were acquaintances.

Police say the woman embraced the senior with a hug and kiss, then placed a piece of fake jewellery around her neck. During the interaction, she allegedly unclasped and stole the victim’s genuine gold necklace.

Investigators describe the suspect as a woman in her early 40s, about five feet seven inches tall with a medium build. She was last seen leaving in a dark vehicle with visible front-end damage.

Police say this type of distraction theft — often targeting seniors — typically involves suspects offering hugs, jewellery, or thanks for directions to get close enough to steal valuables.

The crime comes amid a sharp rise in distraction thefts in Hamilton. Police data shows just nine reported cases in 2021, compared to 54 in 2024. Between January and August of this year alone, there have already been 43 reported incidents, nearly matching last year’s total.