Ontario cousins face 130 charges in province-wide distraction theft investigation

A man uses his bank card at an ATM. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 5, 2025 11:59 am.

Two cousins from Bradford, Ont., are facing a combined 130 criminal charges following a months-long investigation into a series of distraction thefts that targeted seniors across the province.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the suspects—identified as Sasha Popisan Bravo, 24, and Dylan Chancafe Bravo, 18—were arrested as part of “Project Final,” an operation launched by the Central Region Crime Unit. The investigation began in the spring of 2025 after authorities noticed a pattern of thefts dating back to October 2024.

According to police, the pair used a tactic known as “shoulder surfing” to observe victims entering their PINs at banks and other financial institutions.

Related:

Once the PIN was obtained, the suspects allegedly distracted the victim—either verbally or physically—and swapped their debit card with a previously stolen one. This allowed the suspects to withdraw funds or make purchases, often in the form of gift cards, before the theft was discovered.

Investigators say the average age of the victims was approximately 75 years old, with at least 23 confirmed incidents linked to the accused.

Sasha Popisan Bravo faces 96 charges, including multiple counts of fraud, theft of credit cards, and unauthorized use of financial instruments. His younger cousin, Dylan Chancafe Bravo, has been charged with 34 offences related to similar crimes.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a distraction theft to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening now targeted for October, revenue demonstration not started yet: Metrolinx

Metrolinx and provincial transportation officials say the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which is in its 14th year of construction and commissioning, won't be open before October. The latest timeframe on the...

46m ago

Brampton man charged after viral videos surface of men shooting firearms in Bracebridge

Provincial police have arrested a 24-year-old Brampton man after viral videos showed a group of men firing guns off a bridge in the Bracebridge area. Police opened an investigation after videos began...

35m ago

Toronto police investigating after eggs thrown at Yorkville Jewish Centre

Toronto police have launched an investigation after eggs were reportedly thrown at the Yorkville Jewish Centre. The incident happened on Aug. 31 and was reported to investigators on Sept. 2. Surveillance...

51m ago

PM Carney pledges $370M in incentives for canola sector

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the government is launching a new $370 million production incentive to help Canada’s canola producers. The government says its new biofuel production incentive is meant...

40m ago

Top Stories

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening now targeted for October, revenue demonstration not started yet: Metrolinx

Metrolinx and provincial transportation officials say the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which is in its 14th year of construction and commissioning, won't be open before October. The latest timeframe on the...

46m ago

Brampton man charged after viral videos surface of men shooting firearms in Bracebridge

Provincial police have arrested a 24-year-old Brampton man after viral videos showed a group of men firing guns off a bridge in the Bracebridge area. Police opened an investigation after videos began...

35m ago

Toronto police investigating after eggs thrown at Yorkville Jewish Centre

Toronto police have launched an investigation after eggs were reportedly thrown at the Yorkville Jewish Centre. The incident happened on Aug. 31 and was reported to investigators on Sept. 2. Surveillance...

51m ago

PM Carney pledges $370M in incentives for canola sector

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the government is launching a new $370 million production incentive to help Canada’s canola producers. The government says its new biofuel production incentive is meant...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Toronto doctors implant Canada's first Neuralink Brain Chip

A tiny brain chip is giving Canadians with paralysis the power to control technology using nothing but their thoughts. Melissa Nakhavoly with more on the historic procedure.

12h ago

2:57
Cooler temperatures and sweater weather

The GTA will see windy conditions tomorrow, with some areas seeing stronger gusts than others, temperatures remain cool for the weekend, and next week..

16h ago

2:52
Toronto Police Association talks bail reform with the Carney government

The largest municipal police union in the country was brought to the table to talk bail reform as liberal cabinet ministers meet in Toronto. Shauna Hunt more on the mounting pressure for sweeping changes to the criminal code.

17h ago

1:44
New video captures Parkside Drive speed camera being cut down

New video has emerged showing the moment the Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down in May. Erica Natividad with how it was captured and the frustration from the local community safety group. 

17h ago

2:23
New state of the art turtle conservation centre will save thousands of Ontario turtles every year

A brand new state of the art turtle hospital has opened it's doors in Peterborough. Audra Brown got a tour of brand new Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre that saves thousands of turtles every year.

18h ago

More Videos