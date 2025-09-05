Two cousins from Bradford, Ont., are facing a combined 130 criminal charges following a months-long investigation into a series of distraction thefts that targeted seniors across the province.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the suspects—identified as Sasha Popisan Bravo, 24, and Dylan Chancafe Bravo, 18—were arrested as part of “Project Final,” an operation launched by the Central Region Crime Unit. The investigation began in the spring of 2025 after authorities noticed a pattern of thefts dating back to October 2024.

According to police, the pair used a tactic known as “shoulder surfing” to observe victims entering their PINs at banks and other financial institutions.

Once the PIN was obtained, the suspects allegedly distracted the victim—either verbally or physically—and swapped their debit card with a previously stolen one. This allowed the suspects to withdraw funds or make purchases, often in the form of gift cards, before the theft was discovered.

Investigators say the average age of the victims was approximately 75 years old, with at least 23 confirmed incidents linked to the accused.

Sasha Popisan Bravo faces 96 charges, including multiple counts of fraud, theft of credit cards, and unauthorized use of financial instruments. His younger cousin, Dylan Chancafe Bravo, has been charged with 34 offences related to similar crimes.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a distraction theft to come forward.