Ford believes Carney will designate Highway 401 tunnel as ‘national interest’ project

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie was noticeably absent at the International Plowing Match, bowing out of her first public appearance since resigning. Tina Yazdani reports.

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted September 17, 2025 7:20 am.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford believes Prime Minister Mark Carney will back his idea for a tunnel under Highway 401 through the Greater Toronto Area, though it is unclear if he has received any such assurances from Ottawa.

Carney recently named the first five projects in the national interest that will be fast-tracked, which is intended to strengthen the country’s economy, particularly in the face of U.S. tariffs.

One Ontario project was on the initial list — building small modular nuclear reactors — and Ford said Tuesday that accessing the province’s critical mineral-rich Ring of Fire region will be in the next set of projects.

It received a nod in Carney’s announcement, along with energy, high-speed rail and port projects, suggesting the federal government will indeed work with provinces to bring those to fruition down the line. 

But Ford said he also thinks Carney will help to accelerate building a tunnel under Highway 401, though he did not directly answer when asked if Carney has given him any direct assurances. 

“I just believe he will,” Ford said while in the Niagara Region at the International Plowing Match, an annual expo that celebrates agriculture and rural living.

“Considering it’s the busiest highway in North America, and 50 per cent of the GDP comes through Toronto, and (gridlock is) costing us $58 billion of lost productivity, I think it’s pretty national.”

Ontario issues RFP for tunnel feasibility study

The tunnel was on Ford’s list of five suggested projects to Carney, which also included a new James Bay deep-sea port and expanded GO train service. The premier has pitched it as a way to ease gridlock and boost productivity in the Toronto area, though critics have dismissed it as a fantasy.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said including a prospective tunnel under Highway 401 in Ford’s wish list to Carney just muddies the waters on the province’s priorities.

“I think when you start to clutter the list with what I would consider vanity projects like that, then you’re not doing anybody any favours,” she said at the plowing match. 

“I think it makes it less clear…what really constitutes a nation-building project.”

Ontario has issued a request for proposals for a tunnel feasibility study and has not yet selected a proponent, but the government appears to be forging ahead with plans. Ford last month said his plan is to have a 19.5-metre-wide, three-level tunnel, with one level going eastbound, one for westbound traffic and a bottom level for transit.

The premier has said he wants to consider a tunnel from Brampton and Mississauga in the west to Scarborough and Markham in the east.

The request for proposals says the feasibility study should also consider shorter tunnel lengths, and stop/start locations, considering Highway 410 and 427, and Highway 404.

Top Stories

Pedestrian killed in early-morning collision on Sherbourne Street

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto early Wednesday morning. Toronto police say the collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sherbourne Street, just north of Shuter Street. According...

1h ago

Doorbell camera captures suspect in Hamilton distraction theft targeting senior

Hamilton police have released doorbell camera footage showing a woman accused of stealing a gold necklace from a senior in Flamborough, and are asking for the public's help to identify her. The video,...

2h ago

Bank of Canada widely expected to lower key lending rate today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision today, where it's widely expected to lower its key lending rate. A quarter-point cut would bring the central bank's benchmark...

2h ago

Canada blocked visa applications without explanation for Gazans fleeing war: lawyer

MONTREAL — When immigration lawyer Hana Marku opened her email weeks ago to a photo of an emaciated infant in the Gaza Strip, she said she felt helpless. The child is among about 50 Palestinians the...

2h ago

