Video shows suspects setting Vaughan business ablaze before fleeing

The surveillance video, captured by a nearby camera, shows two individuals arriving on foot, breaking a glass door to gain entry, and then igniting the fire. Photo: YRP/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 17, 2025 10:08 am.

Last Updated September 17, 2025 10:17 am.

York Regional Police have released video footage showing two suspects smashing their way into a Vaughan business and setting it on fire before fleeing.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16, in the area of Centre and Dufferin Streets. Officers responded to reports of a fire, which Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services quickly extinguished.

Investigators say it was immediately clear the blaze had been deliberately set, with evidence indicating an accelerant was used.

The surveillance video, captured by a nearby camera, shows two individuals arriving on foot, breaking a glass door to gain entry, and then igniting the fire. Moments later, the pair can be seen running from the scene.

Police say the building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

The suspects have not yet been identified, and investigators are appealing for anyone who recognizes them or has information about the incident to come forward.

VIDEO

