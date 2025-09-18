Weekend need-to-know: Block parties and laughs for the final Summer weekend

Pape Village Block Party in 2024. Photo credit: papevillage.ca

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 18, 2025 11:07 am.

The last weekend of the summer is upon us, and there is are endless amount of activities happening this weekend to enjoy it. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure this weekend and a GO train service adjustment.

Just For Laughs Toronto

Get ready to laugh with 10 days of comedy in Toronto at the annual Just for Laughs festival. The event featuring comedy legends, local favourites and viral sensations.

Shows from Gabriel Iglesias, Second City, Dropout Improv, and Sarah Millican are some of the highlights of this year’s festival.

More details can be found on their website.

Race For The Kids

The annual Race for The Kids is happening on Saturday to help youth struggling with mental health and addiction challenges.

Over $25 million has been raised to support Sunnybrook’s Family Navigation Project, which helps thousands of youth in the community and their families find mental health services since the first race.

The five-kilometre run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. and will start and finish at Mel Lastman Square.

If you would like to participate in this event, details can be found on their website.

Pape Village Block Party

Pape Village will be turning into a party this weekend to celebrate and unite the community through family-friendly entertainment.

The free two-day festival will shut down Pape from Mortimer to Gamble Avenues. There will be live music, arts and crafts vendors and a vintage hot rod car show.

Full details can be found here.

The Queen West Art Crawl Festival

The Queen West Art Crawl Festival is back this weekend for a two-day multidisciplinary arts festival in Trinity Bellwoods Park.

It will feature hundreds of Canada’s most innovative, established and emerging artists, with mediums ranging from sculpture to visual art to jewellery while the main stage will feature music, dance, DJs and​ a kids zone.

To find more details, click here.

Picklefest Food & Drink Festival

The third annual Picklefest is back at Henderson Brewing Company. It will feature over 50 vendors offering all things pickled and fermented with fully licensed beverage selections.

The event is all-ages, and tickets are still available on their website. Kids under 12 are free. It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto Vintage Show

Canada’s largest sale of vintage clothing is back at Exhibition Place this weekend.

The Toronto Vintage Show will feature over 125 vendors on a 40,000 square foot show floor and takes place at the Queen Elizabeth Building at Exhibition Place on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are only available at the door.

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Keele stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from Saturday, September 20, to Sunday, September 21, for planned signal work.

Regular subway service will resume on Monday, September 22.

Lakeshore East GO Line service adjustment

On Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, GO train service on the Lakeshore East line will be adjusted due to planned construction. GO buses will replace train service between Durham College Oshawa and Pickering GO.   

More details can be found here.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for suspect in Scarborough homicide

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend. Police responded to reports of gunfire...

33m ago

Police release video of drive‑by shooting targeting Vaughan residence

York Regional Police have released striking surveillance footage showing the moments before a gunman opened fire on a Vaughan home early Monday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:15...

13m ago

High-risk, priority groups in Ontario able to receive COVID-19, flu vaccines by the end of September

High-risk and priority groups in Ontario will be able to start receiving COVID-19 and flu vaccines by the end of September with access to the rest of the public opening on Oct. 27. The Ontario government...

58m ago

Return to office full-time may require a lifestyle change, revisiting budget

It's happening: The trains are overcrowded again. There's traffic gridlock every weekday morning. There are longer lines at your favourite downtown coffee shop and even longer queues at lunch hour. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for suspect in Scarborough homicide

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend. Police responded to reports of gunfire...

33m ago

Police release video of drive‑by shooting targeting Vaughan residence

York Regional Police have released striking surveillance footage showing the moments before a gunman opened fire on a Vaughan home early Monday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:15...

13m ago

High-risk, priority groups in Ontario able to receive COVID-19, flu vaccines by the end of September

High-risk and priority groups in Ontario will be able to start receiving COVID-19 and flu vaccines by the end of September with access to the rest of the public opening on Oct. 27. The Ontario government...

58m ago

Return to office full-time may require a lifestyle change, revisiting budget

It's happening: The trains are overcrowded again. There's traffic gridlock every weekday morning. There are longer lines at your favourite downtown coffee shop and even longer queues at lunch hour. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Outcry following Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show suspension

Public outcry unfolded after the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show after making comments on the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk's death.

2h ago

2:25
'We’re moving on': Leafs begin life without Mitch Marner

As the Maple Leafs open training camp, they begin their quest for the cup without Mitch Marner. Brandon Choghri with how captain Auston Matthews is 'moving on' after the core four breakup.

16h ago

2:34
Growing concerns about size of federal deficit

The federal government has spent big to support industry during the trade war - but without tabling a budget. The finance minister says a budget will come on November 4, but there are growing concerns about the size of the federal deficit.

17h ago

1:31
Former U.S. CDC director delivers explosive testimony on her firing

Fired U.S. CDC Director Susan Monarez delivered an explosive testimony on her firing from the health agency citing health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s political motives.

20h ago

0:42
Dash cam captures driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 401

Dash camera footage captured the moment a driver was seen travelling eastbound on highway 401's westbound lane before side-swiping another vehicle.

21h ago

More Videos