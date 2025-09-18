Weekend need-to-know: Block parties and laughs for the final Summer weekend

The last weekend of the summer is upon us, and there is are endless amount of activities happening this weekend to enjoy it. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure this weekend and a GO train service adjustment.

Just For Laughs Toronto

Get ready to laugh with 10 days of comedy in Toronto at the annual Just for Laughs festival. The event featuring comedy legends, local favourites and viral sensations.

Shows from Gabriel Iglesias, Second City, Dropout Improv, and Sarah Millican are some of the highlights of this year’s festival.

More details can be found on their website.

Race For The Kids

The annual Race for The Kids is happening on Saturday to help youth struggling with mental health and addiction challenges.

Over $25 million has been raised to support Sunnybrook’s Family Navigation Project, which helps thousands of youth in the community and their families find mental health services since the first race.

The five-kilometre run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. and will start and finish at Mel Lastman Square.

If you would like to participate in this event, details can be found on their website.

Pape Village Block Party

Pape Village will be turning into a party this weekend to celebrate and unite the community through family-friendly entertainment.

The free two-day festival will shut down Pape from Mortimer to Gamble Avenues. There will be live music, arts and crafts vendors and a vintage hot rod car show.

Full details can be found here.

The Queen West Art Crawl Festival

The Queen West Art Crawl Festival is back this weekend for a two-day multidisciplinary arts festival in Trinity Bellwoods Park.

It will feature hundreds of Canada’s most innovative, established and emerging artists, with mediums ranging from sculpture to visual art to jewellery while the main stage will feature music, dance, DJs and​ a kids zone.

To find more details, click here.

Picklefest Food & Drink Festival

The third annual Picklefest is back at Henderson Brewing Company. It will feature over 50 vendors offering all things pickled and fermented with fully licensed beverage selections.

The event is all-ages, and tickets are still available on their website. Kids under 12 are free. It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto Vintage Show

Canada’s largest sale of vintage clothing is back at Exhibition Place this weekend.

The Toronto Vintage Show will feature over 125 vendors on a 40,000 square foot show floor and takes place at the Queen Elizabeth Building at Exhibition Place on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are only available at the door.

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Keele stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from Saturday, September 20, to Sunday, September 21, for planned signal work.

Regular subway service will resume on Monday, September 22.

Lakeshore East GO Line service adjustment

On Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, GO train service on the Lakeshore East line will be adjusted due to planned construction. GO buses will replace train service between Durham College Oshawa and Pickering GO.

More details can be found here.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.