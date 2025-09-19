IKEA Canada is marking the 40th anniversary of its beloved Swedish meatball with a bold new menu that puts plant-based dining front and centre.

Launching in late Fall 2025 at Swedish Restaurants and Swedish Delis nationwide, the refreshed “all-round” menu blends the retailer’s Scandinavian roots with globally inspired flavours — and what it calls a growing commitment to sustainable eating.

The new lineup includes three plant-forward dishes designed to appeal to a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences:

Plant ball nachos with pico de gallo and jalapeño aioli ($6.99)

Eight-piece plant balls with roasted potatoes, scallions, pesto and parmesan ($8.99)

Eight-piece falafel balls with couscous, mixed vegetables, garlic aioli and lemon vinaigrette ($8.99)

These join other globally inspired additions such as chicken ball tikka masala, cod balls with kale salad, and a salmon filet dinner.

A shift in IKEA’s kitchen

The plant-based push builds on IKEA’s 2020 launch of the HUVUDROLL plant ball, created to replicate the flavour of the original meatball while offering a lower environmental footprint. The company says it is aiming for 50 per cent of main meals in its restaurants to be plant-based and 80 per cent to be non–red meat.

“At IKEA Canada, we believe food should be joyful, inclusive, and accessible to all,” said Elena Pozueta Larios, Head of IKEA Food at IKEA Canada. “Our new all-round menu is a celebration of the beloved meatball in all its forms — bringing together bold global flavours and sustainable ingredients that reflect the rich diversity of Canada.”

By the 1990s, IKEA restaurants expanded worldwide, adapting menus to local tastes. In 2006, the Swedish Food Market began offering frozen meatballs and sauces for customers to enjoy at home.