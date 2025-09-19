IKEA is switching up its food menu this fall. Here’s what’s new in Canada

IKEA Canada is launching new plant-based menu items as of Fall 2025. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 19, 2025 7:12 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 7:14 am.

IKEA Canada is marking the 40th anniversary of its beloved Swedish meatball with a bold new menu that puts plant-based dining front and centre.

Launching in late Fall 2025 at Swedish Restaurants and Swedish Delis nationwide, the refreshed “all-round” menu blends the retailer’s Scandinavian roots with globally inspired flavours — and what it calls a growing commitment to sustainable eating.

The new lineup includes three plant-forward dishes designed to appeal to a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences:

  • Plant ball nachos with pico de gallo and jalapeño aioli ($6.99)
  • Eight-piece plant balls with roasted potatoes, scallions, pesto and parmesan ($8.99)
  • Eight-piece falafel balls with couscous, mixed vegetables, garlic aioli and lemon vinaigrette ($8.99)

These join other globally inspired additions such as chicken ball tikka masala, cod balls with kale salad, and a salmon filet dinner.

A shift in IKEA’s kitchen

The plant-based push builds on IKEA’s 2020 launch of the HUVUDROLL plant ball, created to replicate the flavour of the original meatball while offering a lower environmental footprint. The company says it is aiming for 50 per cent of main meals in its restaurants to be plant-based and 80 per cent to be non–red meat.

“At IKEA Canada, we believe food should be joyful, inclusive, and accessible to all,” said Elena Pozueta Larios, Head of IKEA Food at IKEA Canada. “Our new all-round menu is a celebration of the beloved meatball in all its forms — bringing together bold global flavours and sustainable ingredients that reflect the rich diversity of Canada.”

By the 1990s, IKEA restaurants expanded worldwide, adapting menus to local tastes. In 2006, the Swedish Food Market began offering frozen meatballs and sauces for customers to enjoy at home.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Michelin Guide 2025 shines spotlight on Toronto: New stars and green accolades revealed

The culinary spotlight is burning bright over Toronto and Ontario this week as the Michelin Guide Toronto 2025 was unveiled on Sept. 18, bringing with it major promotions, fresh accolades, and a renewed...

1h ago

Toronto unveils plan to allow more density within 200m of transit stations

The City of Toronto is going ahead with an enthusiastic plan that would see more than one million homes built around transit stations. City leaders are rolling out a new plan to dramatically increase...

13h ago

Durham police say auto theft ring suspects travelled from Quebec to GTA to steal cars

Five residents of Quebec are facing more than 100 charges after Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) investigators allege they travelled from their home province to the Greater Toronto Area to steal vehicles...

15h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Block parties and laughs for the final Summer weekend

The last weekend of the summer is upon us, and there is are endless amount of activities happening this weekend to enjoy it. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure this weekend and a GO train service...

16h ago

Top Stories

Michelin Guide 2025 shines spotlight on Toronto: New stars and green accolades revealed

The culinary spotlight is burning bright over Toronto and Ontario this week as the Michelin Guide Toronto 2025 was unveiled on Sept. 18, bringing with it major promotions, fresh accolades, and a renewed...

1h ago

Toronto unveils plan to allow more density within 200m of transit stations

The City of Toronto is going ahead with an enthusiastic plan that would see more than one million homes built around transit stations. City leaders are rolling out a new plan to dramatically increase...

13h ago

Durham police say auto theft ring suspects travelled from Quebec to GTA to steal cars

Five residents of Quebec are facing more than 100 charges after Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) investigators allege they travelled from their home province to the Greater Toronto Area to steal vehicles...

15h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Block parties and laughs for the final Summer weekend

The last weekend of the summer is upon us, and there is are endless amount of activities happening this weekend to enjoy it. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure this weekend and a GO train service...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Toronto releases details on plan to increase housing density around transit stations

With a goal of adding 1.5 million homes over the next 25 years, Toronto is moving to allow greater density near most transit stations. Mayor Olivia Chow says she understands there will be opposition from homeowners, but the city needs the housing.

13h ago

1:24
Ontario public servants rally against back-to-office mandate

Ontario public servants took to Queen's Park to rally against a back-to-office mandate after years of remote and hybrid work options.

16h ago

1:08
Home security camera captures suspects shooting at Vaughan home

York Regional Police release home security footage showing suspects shooting at Vaughan residence in a late-night scheme, though no injuries were reported.

18h ago

1:31
Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for Toronto homicide suspect

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend.

19h ago

1:46
Ontario rolls out Fall immunization schedule: Here's what you need to know

Here's what Ontarians, particularly those of high-risk, need to know about the Fall immunization program.

19h ago

More Videos