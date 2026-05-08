2 people injured in separate stabbings across Toronto

Police are investigating two separate stabbings that occurred in Toronto late Thursday evening.

Officers were initially called to the city’s Queen West neighbourhood, near Bathurst Street, just before 11 p.m. after paramedics were flagged down for reports that someone had been stabbed.

A woman in her 30s was later transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a White woman who is approximately 35-years-old and stands at five-foot-nine with a thin build, light brown hair, missing front teeth and was last seen wearing glasses and leaving the area on an eastbound Queen Street streetcar.

Less than an hour later, police were called to the Etobicoke area, near Albion Road and Islington Avenue, for reports of two people fighting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located one man with stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital by paramedics and his condition was not immediately known.

Police say one man was arrested at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.