Markham prepares for 2026 Honda Indy, Unionville GO sees changes ahead

Work is already underway to prepare Markham for the 2026 Honda Indy race, starting with some changes at the Unionville GO station.

Earlier in September, the open-wheel auto racing series announced that it’s moving the Grand Prix of Toronto from Exhibition Place in the city’s downtown core to the northeastern suburb and that the race will now be held later in the summer.

Now Markham will be home to the Indy for the next five years.

Starting with Unionville GO Station, Mayor Frank Scarpitti says Indy fans will love the double pit lane being built in the station’s parking lot.

“The commuters when they get off at Unionville GO station, they’ll actually be let out, right in the heart of the race, right in front of the double pit lanes,” said Scarpitti.

GO transit commuters at Unionville will see some disruptions as 700 parking spaces are now shut down at the station. Scarpitti says this closure will last about a month.

In the meantime, Scarpitti says there are overflow lots east of the station as well as some spaces at the Markham Pan Am Centre, and the nearby YMCA.

Next year’s Honda Indy runs from Aug. 14 to 16.