Markham prepares for 2026 Honda Indy, Unionville GO sees changes ahead

As the city of Markham prepares to host the Honda Indy next year, work is already under way to create adjustments for the motorsports festival

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 21, 2025 9:47 pm.

Work is already underway to prepare Markham for the 2026 Honda Indy race, starting with some changes at the Unionville GO station.

Earlier in September, the open-wheel auto racing series announced that it’s moving the Grand Prix of Toronto from Exhibition Place in the city’s downtown core to the northeastern suburb and that the race will now be held later in the summer.

Now Markham will be home to the Indy for the next five years.

Starting with Unionville GO Station, Mayor Frank Scarpitti says Indy fans will love the double pit lane being built in the station’s parking lot.

“The commuters when they get off at Unionville GO station, they’ll actually be let out, right in the heart of the race, right in front of the double pit lanes,” said Scarpitti.

GO transit commuters at Unionville will see some disruptions as 700 parking spaces are now shut down at the station. Scarpitti says this closure will last about a month.

In the meantime, Scarpitti says there are overflow lots east of the station as well as some spaces at the Markham Pan Am Centre, and the nearby YMCA.

Next year’s Honda Indy runs from Aug. 14 to 16.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto autism support group honoured as community champion

Finding community as an adult isn't always easy, and for those living with autism, it can be even harder. Full Spectrum Social, a nonprofit in Toronto helps ease those difficulties. The organization...

2h ago

PM Carney meets UN Secretary General Guterres as Canada recognizes a Palestinian state

Prime Minister Mark Carney formally announced that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state ahead of the United Nations General Assembly as the international gathering of world leaders grapples with ongoing...

2h ago

'It’s long overdue': Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

After a series of issues with his newly leased vehicle, one Ontario man is calling on the government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the...

9h ago

Ford joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in visiting homeless encampments in Barrie, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a weekend visit to Barrie, Ont., where he joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in touring the city's homeless encampments. In a Facebook post shared by Nuttall on Sept. 20, the two...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto autism support group honoured as community champion

Finding community as an adult isn't always easy, and for those living with autism, it can be even harder. Full Spectrum Social, a nonprofit in Toronto helps ease those difficulties. The organization...

2h ago

PM Carney meets UN Secretary General Guterres as Canada recognizes a Palestinian state

Prime Minister Mark Carney formally announced that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state ahead of the United Nations General Assembly as the international gathering of world leaders grapples with ongoing...

2h ago

'It’s long overdue': Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

After a series of issues with his newly leased vehicle, one Ontario man is calling on the government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the...

9h ago

Ford joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in visiting homeless encampments in Barrie, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a weekend visit to Barrie, Ont., where he joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in touring the city's homeless encampments. In a Facebook post shared by Nuttall on Sept. 20, the two...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rainy weather moves in on Monday

Umbrellas will be needed on Monday, as on and off rainy weather is expected throughout the first day of fall, along with more showers on Tuesday.

2h ago

3:25
Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

An Ontario man is calling on the Ford government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the province to enact a lemon law. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

1:52
Unsettled weather coming Sunday night

Toronto will see some dry conditions on Sunday morning and afternoon, just before rainy weather moves into the area Sunday night, and into Monday morning.
2:47
Estonia seeks urgent NATO consultation after Russian jets violate airspace

NATO members say Russian fighter jets crossed into Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes Friday, a claim being denied by the Kremlin. Karling Donoghue details the calls for a strong response.
2:35
Toronto police once again identify 2 suspects wanted in JahVai Roy shooting

Two young suspects remain outstanding in the shooting death of eight-year-old JahVai Roy. As the search continues, Alessandra Carneiro looks at the rare court order to bypass the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

More Videos