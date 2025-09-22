Carney to meet other leaders attending UN General Assembly

Bob Rae, Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations, left, looks towards Prime Minister Mark Carney as he speaks during a meeting with Namibia’s President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 5:14 am.

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday after joining other nations in recognizing Palestinian statehood as the institution faces pushback from the Trump administration over efforts to condemn the turmoil in the Middle East.

The United Kingdom, Australia and Portugal joined Canada in recognizing an independent Palestinian state on Sunday before leaders from around the world descended on New York City for the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly this week. Other nations are expected to join the internationally co-ordinated effort.

Israel and the Trump administration have condemned the move, saying it will embolden Hamas — the group that led the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks — and make it more difficult to negotiate a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

The United States has blocked multiple UN Security Council resolutions demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages saying they don’t go far enough in condemning Hamas. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked the visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials ahead of the General Assembly.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Canada and other U.S. allies recognizing a Palestinian state by saying that “will not happen,” and accusing the countries of offering a “prize” to Hamas.

In an emailed statement Sunday evening, the U.S. State Department said its “focus remains on serious diplomacy, not performative gestures.”

“Our priorities are clear: the release of the hostages, the security of Israel, and peace and prosperity for the entire region that is only possible free from Hamas,” the State Department Press Office said. “We will continue working with our allies and partners towards those goals.”

Netanyahu is scheduled to give a speech to the General Assembly on Friday before he travels to Washington to have another meeting with Trump at the White House. Netanyahu said he would announce Israel’s response after the trip.

Hamas praised the move and called on the world to isolate Israel. Hamas does not support Israel’s right to exist.

Carney is scheduled to attend a high-level segment on Palestine and the implementation of a two-state solution — a Palestinian state existing in peace alongside Israel — before meeting with other leaders.

Earlier on Monday, Carney is set to take part in a fireside chat at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The prime minister met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday after declaring Canada would recognize a Palestinian state.

A readout from the Prime Minister’s Office said Carney reinforced Canada’s long-standing support for a two-state solution and for lasting stability in the region.

They also spoke about the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and the rapid scale-up of humanitarian relief.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

4m ago

Police to provide update on fatal Scarborough shooting of 23-year-old man

Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday afternoon on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week. Detective Sergeant Phillip Campbell of the Homicide...

1h ago

Fire at North York sports bar under investigation

Toronto fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a North York restaurant early Monday morning. Emergency services were called to Rally Sports Bar, located at 1660 O'Connor Drive, just before 5:45 a.m....

29m ago

Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the post-season for the 11th time in franchise history, finally securing their berth by winning a game started by 2024 first-round...

13h ago

Top Stories

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

4m ago

Police to provide update on fatal Scarborough shooting of 23-year-old man

Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday afternoon on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week. Detective Sergeant Phillip Campbell of the Homicide...

1h ago

Fire at North York sports bar under investigation

Toronto fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a North York restaurant early Monday morning. Emergency services were called to Rally Sports Bar, located at 1660 O'Connor Drive, just before 5:45 a.m....

29m ago

Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the post-season for the 11th time in franchise history, finally securing their berth by winning a game started by 2024 first-round...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Tens of thousands flock to State Farm Stadium for Charlie Kirk Memorial

Tens of thousands arrived at Arizona's State Farm Stadium to honour the life of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist assassinated on a Utah University campus earlier this month. Karling Donoghue details the ceremony.

7h ago

1:13
Markham prepares for Honda Indy takeover

As the city of Markham prepares to host the Honda Indy next year, work is already under way to create adjustments for the motorsports festival

10h ago

1:26
SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Scarborough.

11h ago

1:52
Rainy weather moves in on Monday

Umbrellas will be needed on Monday, as on and off rainy weather is expected throughout the first day of fall, along with more showers on Tuesday.

11h ago

2:24
Toronto Autism Support Group Honoured as Community Champion

A Toronto non-profit is being recognized as one of the city’s Community Champions. Full Spectrum Social hosts events for adults living with autism helping create friendships and connections that can last a lifetime. Catalina Gillies reports.

12h ago

More Videos