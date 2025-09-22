Carney to meet other leaders attending UN General Assembly

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday after joining other nations in recognizing Palestinian statehood as the institution faces pushback from the Trump administration over efforts to condemn the turmoil in the Middle East.

The United Kingdom, Australia and Portugal joined Canada in recognizing an independent Palestinian state on Sunday before leaders from around the world descended on New York City for the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly this week. Other nations are expected to join the internationally co-ordinated effort.

Israel and the Trump administration have condemned the move, saying it will embolden Hamas — the group that led the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks — and make it more difficult to negotiate a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

The United States has blocked multiple UN Security Council resolutions demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages saying they don’t go far enough in condemning Hamas. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked the visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials ahead of the General Assembly.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Canada and other U.S. allies recognizing a Palestinian state by saying that “will not happen,” and accusing the countries of offering a “prize” to Hamas.

In an emailed statement Sunday evening, the U.S. State Department said its “focus remains on serious diplomacy, not performative gestures.”

“Our priorities are clear: the release of the hostages, the security of Israel, and peace and prosperity for the entire region that is only possible free from Hamas,” the State Department Press Office said. “We will continue working with our allies and partners towards those goals.”

Netanyahu is scheduled to give a speech to the General Assembly on Friday before he travels to Washington to have another meeting with Trump at the White House. Netanyahu said he would announce Israel’s response after the trip.

Hamas praised the move and called on the world to isolate Israel. Hamas does not support Israel’s right to exist.

Carney is scheduled to attend a high-level segment on Palestine and the implementation of a two-state solution — a Palestinian state existing in peace alongside Israel — before meeting with other leaders.

Earlier on Monday, Carney is set to take part in a fireside chat at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The prime minister met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday after declaring Canada would recognize a Palestinian state.

A readout from the Prime Minister’s Office said Carney reinforced Canada’s long-standing support for a two-state solution and for lasting stability in the region.

They also spoke about the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and the rapid scale-up of humanitarian relief.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press