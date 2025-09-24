Crisis workers to be stationed on TTC subway platforms starting in November

Toronto will soon see crisis worker teams stationed directly on subway platforms as part of a new pilot project aimed at addressing safety concerns on the transit system.

Beginning Nov. 15, the Toronto Community Crisis Service (TCCS) will embed crisis response teams at Spadina, Union, and Bloor-Yonge stations. The workers will be available 24/7 and able to respond across the “U” section of Line 1 between Spadina and Bloor-Yonge.

Mayor Olivia Chow announced the initiative on Wednesday, calling it a step toward making transit feel safer for riders.

“Transit needs to be safe and feel safe,” she said. “Bringing crisis workers on to the platform as a resource for riders will help us respond to incidents faster and prevent them.”

Response to TTC safety concerns

The announcement comes after a series of violent incidents on the TTC in recent weeks and months that have left riders uneasy. In late August, a man was taken into custody following a double stabbing aboard a TTC streetcar in the city’s downtown core.

Earlier this year, a man convicted in a random stabbing that killed 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes at Keele subway station in March 2023 was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years. The unprovoked stabbing took place on March 25, 2023, just before 9 p.m.

While police and security patrols have been increased, officials have acknowledged that enforcement alone cannot address the root causes of many of these incidents, which often involve people in crisis.

“Safety is paramount to all we do at the TTC – the safety of our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve. If we want our ridership to grow, we need to make sure everyone feels safe and is safe while riding the TTC,” said CEO Mandeep Lali. “We’re proud to be working closely with the City of Toronto on initiatives that make our transit system safer, more responsive and inclusive.”

How the program will work

The TCCS teams are trained in mental health support and de-escalation. Riders will be able to access them through the SafeTTC app, by speaking with TTC staff, or by calling 211. The crisis workers will operate alongside existing safety measures, including TTC staff, Streets to Homes outreach workers, safety ambassadors, and Toronto police.

The service, launched city-wide in 2024, is considered Toronto’s “fourth emergency service,” offering free, in-person crisis response to residents aged 16 and older.

The pilot project will be reviewed by City Council in October, with officials expected to assess its impact on both safety and ridership.