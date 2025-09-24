York Regional Police are investigating after a Vaughan residence was struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning, marking the latest in a string of shootings in the area.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 3:30 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots near Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive. When officers arrived, they confirmed that unknown suspects had shot at a home.

No injuries were reported, but investigators say the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers remain in the neighbourhood, canvassing for witnesses and collecting evidence. Authorities are warning residents to expect a heavy police presence throughout the day.

Photos from the scene show bullet holes at the Vaughan residence targeted by gunfire on Sept. 24, 2025. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

Fifth shooting in the area in recent weeks

The incident occurred near Farrell Road and Via Romano Boulevard, the same neighbourhood that has seen a spike in gun violence of late.

Earlier this month, York Regional Police confirmed that three homes and a vehicle were targeted in separate shootings over the span of two days, with suspects fleeing in a dark‑coloured sedan in each case.

Police told CityNews on Wednesday that while investigators are still confirming details, “it does look like it’s the same address as the Sept. 6 shooting.” That earlier incident also involved gunfire directed at a residence on Farrell Road.

If confirmed, this would mark the fifth shooting in the neighbourhood in just a few weeks.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact YRP investigators.