Police make second arrest in fatal North York shooting of 8-year-old JahVai Roy

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a second suspect in the death of JahVai Roy — the eight-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family’s North York apartment on August 16.

Investigators were able to identify three suspects in the case and previously announced the arrest of one suspect.

On Friday, Toronto Police said a second suspect was arrested Thursday in London, Ontario after officers executed a search warrant.

Both suspects now in custody are facing first-degree murder charges.

A third suspect remains at large.

All three are youths and can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, although police earlier received judicial authorization to briefly name them and share their photos. That has since expired and they can no longer be identified.

Roy’s death caused an outpouring of grief and anger.

According to Toronto police, a shootout occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 16, outside of the child’s apartment building at 15 Martha Eaton Way, near Trethewey Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located Roy with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by paramedics, where he was later pronounced dead.

Photo of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy, identified as the victim of a stray bullet in a North York shooting on August 16, 2025. CITYNEWS.

“What’s happened here is a cowardly, disgusting act of violence,” Det. Sgt. Jason Davis told reporters at the time. “Every resource available in the city is being allocated to this right now.”

“The saddest part of this is that this young boy was in bed at home when this happened,” Davis said. “He was in his home. The safest place that you can be …when he was struck by a stray bullet.”