Ontario Liberal Party begins process to choose new leader

The Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) says they’ve started the process to select their next leader, who will replace Bonnie Crombie after she resigned earlier this month.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, the party’s executive council says they’ve approved the formation of a “Leadership Vote Committee” to oversee the leadership contest.

“This is an exciting moment for our Party,” said Kathryn McGarry, President of the Ontario Liberal Party. “We are continuing the important work of rebuilding and renewing our movement.”

The committee will be led by the party’s treasurer Gabriel Sékaly, and will include McGarry, and Executive Vice-President David Farrow, among others.

The party says the committee will launch a survey to gather feedback from OLP members on how to create a “fair, engaging, and accessible leadership vote.”

The leadership race comes as Crombie said she is stepping down as leader, but only when a successor is chosen.

Crombie initially vowed to stay on as leader after she received 57 per cent of votes in her leadership review.

With Crombie out, this will be the Ontario Liberal party’s third leadership race in five years.

Crombie’s successor will be facing Doug Ford in the 2029 Ontario provincial election.