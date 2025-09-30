Boy on scooter struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A 12-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital following a collision in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, Toronto police said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kingston Road and Mason Road, approaching Markham Road, at around 8:41 a.m. after reports that a vehicle had struck a child riding a scooter.

Toronto police said the boy was transported to the hospital on a trauma run. He is in stable condition, paramedics said.

Authorities confirmed the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene as the investigation continues.

Road users are being advised to expect delays in the area while officers examine the circumstances of the crash.