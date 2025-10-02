Weekend need-to-know: All-night party for Nuit Blanche

Make sure to get some sleep ahead of the all-night party, Nuit Blanche, happening across Toronto this weekend as the Blue Jays start their playoff run.

Nuit Blanche

The annual all-night arts festival, Nuit Blanche, is set to take over Toronto’s streets this weekend, with installation areas across downtown, in North York, Etobicoke and more.

With more than 85 works by local, national and international artists, this year’s theme “Translating the City,” will showcase how “art can translate the complexities of cities and the role we all play within them.”

The event runs from 7 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

You can find more details about the exhibitions along with road closures and TTC adjustments here.

Blue Jays playoffs start

While they may not know their opponent yet, the Toronto Blue Jays will start their playoff run with the American League Divisional Series this Saturday and Sunday.

Game 1 is set for Saturday at 1:08 p.m. and Game 2 is on Sunday at 4:08 p.m., both at Rogers Centre. The series will then shift to their opponent’s home diamond.

CIBC Run for the Cure

The run that brings together communities across the country to raise funds for breast cancer research is happening this Sunday.

You can walk or run one kilometre or five kilometres and participants of all ages and abilities are invited to participate. Toronto’s run will be happening at the University of Toronto, starting at 8 a.m.

For more information or to sign up, you can head to their website.

TBG Fall Ravine Festival

While it may not feel like fall this weekend, Toronto Botanical Garden is holding its Fall Ravine Festival to enjoy music, adventure and education in the natural spaces surrounding the gardens.

You can learn more about ravines, local wildlife, and how everyone can contribute to the preservation of Toronto’s ravine systems.

It starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday and runs until 4 p.m.

More information can be found here.

All Things Go Festival

Kacey Musgraves and Renee Rapp are in Toronto this weekend to headline the All Things Go festival happening at Budweiser Stage.

The touring festival is stopping in the city for the first time this year. For more details about the artists performing and the festival and to get tickets, you can head to their website.

TTC/GO closures

There are no TTC/GO closures this weekend.

Extended service for Nuit Blanche

The transit agency says subways on Line 1 (Yonge-University), Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) and Line 4 (Sheppard) will run every 15 minutes from 1:30 a.m. until regular Sunday schedules resume at 8 a.m.

Road closures

Weekend closures

Nuit Blanche

Downtown

Toronto police say the following road closures will start on Friday and be in place by noon on Saturday:

Dundas Street West between Spadina Avenue and University Avenue

Chestnut Street and Armoury Street (only local traffic only will be permitted)

North York

The following road closures will be in effect around Mel Lastman Square beginning at noon on Saturday:

Yonge Street between Park Home Avenue and Elmhurst Avenue

Etobicoke

The following road closures will be in effect in the area of Humber College Lakeshore by noon on Saturday:

Colonel Samuel Smith Park Drive between Colonel Sam Smith Park Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West

Police say all roadways are expected to be open by 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

With files from Patricia D’Cunha