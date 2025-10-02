Trespasser incident on train tracks east of Oshawa delays service on multiple Via Rail routes

A Via Rail train on the tracks, photographed in Dorval, Quebec, on May 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 2, 2025 8:36 pm.

Last Updated October 2, 2025 9:18 pm.

Canada’s national passenger rail service, Via Rail, says service is suspended on multiple routes due to a “trespasser incident” east of Oshawa.

The Crown corporation told CityNews earlier in the evening that train 66 from Toronto to Montreal was involved in a collision at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. However, it now says the delays are a result of a trespasser who made their way on to the tracks.

Local authorities and paramedics could not be reached for comment.

A tipster on board train 66 reached out to CityNews claiming the train struck something and then made a sudden stop.

According to Via Rail, emergency crews have shut down the tracks for an investigation. This is causing delays on multiple routes between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Trains 46, 47, 48, 54, 67, 68, 645, 646 and 668 are experiencing delays.

“Via Rail acknowledges that this situation has impacted the travel plans of our customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” a spokesperson added.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Oakville cinema targeted for a second time, pulls screenings as a precaution

An Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack last week has now been struck by gunfire, Halton police say. Halton police on Thursday around 1:50 a.m., one suspect approached the entrance of...

4h ago

Toronto police seek to ID Grenadian man who was found dead in Humberwood Park in 2003

Toronto police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the body of a middle-aged man who was found dead in an Etobicoke park more than 20 years ago. On May 22, 2003, police were called...

3h ago

30 arrested, millions in stolen vehicles and drugs seized by Niagara police

Niagara police say a sweeping organized crime investigation has led to the arrest of 30 people and the seizure of millions of dollars in stolen vehicles, drugs, cash, and firearms. The year-long probe,...

6h ago

20 people arrested in Oshawa police operation targeting retail theft

Twenty people were arrested and charged last week as part of a four-day police operation targeting retail theft at a plaza in Oshawa. Durham police launched an initiative called “Safe Shop” at the...

4h ago

Top Stories

Oakville cinema targeted for a second time, pulls screenings as a precaution

An Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack last week has now been struck by gunfire, Halton police say. Halton police on Thursday around 1:50 a.m., one suspect approached the entrance of...

4h ago

Toronto police seek to ID Grenadian man who was found dead in Humberwood Park in 2003

Toronto police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the body of a middle-aged man who was found dead in an Etobicoke park more than 20 years ago. On May 22, 2003, police were called...

3h ago

30 arrested, millions in stolen vehicles and drugs seized by Niagara police

Niagara police say a sweeping organized crime investigation has led to the arrest of 30 people and the seizure of millions of dollars in stolen vehicles, drugs, cash, and firearms. The year-long probe,...

6h ago

20 people arrested in Oshawa police operation targeting retail theft

Twenty people were arrested and charged last week as part of a four-day police operation targeting retail theft at a plaza in Oshawa. Durham police launched an initiative called “Safe Shop” at the...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Blue Jays host fans for unique games ahead of playoffs

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with players and fans at the Rogers Centre as the Blue Jays hosted fans for a unique intrasquad game while they wait to start the playoffs.

3h ago

0:58
Millions in drugs, vehicles seized and 30 arrested in Ontario-wide crackdown

An Ontario-wide investigation into a major drug trafficking ring led to the arrest of 30 people and the seizure of millions of dollars worth of drugs and stolen vehicles.

7h ago

1:08
Nuit Blanche 2025: How to get around the city all night long

As Toronto prepares for the annual Nuit Blanche art exhibition, event goers can expect all night TTC service with some road closures; here's what you need to know.

9h ago

2:19
College support staff block campus entrance as Ontario-wide strike continues

Unionized college support staff blocked the entrance to Humber College North as a provincial-wide strike continues for its fourth week.

8h ago

0:44
Two people killed in U.K. synagogue attack on Yom Kippur

U.K. police said at least two people have been killed in an attack at a synagogue on Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

12h ago

More Videos