Trespasser incident on train tracks east of Oshawa delays service on multiple Via Rail routes

Canada’s national passenger rail service, Via Rail, says service is suspended on multiple routes due to a “trespasser incident” east of Oshawa.

The Crown corporation told CityNews earlier in the evening that train 66 from Toronto to Montreal was involved in a collision at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. However, it now says the delays are a result of a trespasser who made their way on to the tracks.

Local authorities and paramedics could not be reached for comment.

A tipster on board train 66 reached out to CityNews claiming the train struck something and then made a sudden stop.

According to Via Rail, emergency crews have shut down the tracks for an investigation. This is causing delays on multiple routes between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Trains 46, 47, 48, 54, 67, 68, 645, 646 and 668 are experiencing delays.

“Via Rail acknowledges that this situation has impacted the travel plans of our customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” a spokesperson added.