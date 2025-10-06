Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire at Shroomyz, a psilocybin dispensary on Bloor Street West that has been the target of multiple incidents in recent months.

Emergency services were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Brunswick Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. after reports that an object had been thrown into a storefront.

Toronto Fire Services stated that the blaze was already extinguished when crews arrived at the location, having been put out by someone who had used a fire extinguisher. No fire was found inside the business, which was closed at the time.

The address where Monday’s fire was started belongs to Shroomyz, which was targeted by a truck driving into it in August. Earlier that month, police responded to a fire at the Shroomyz on Yonge Street, which was later confirmed to be an arson.

No injuries have been reported.

The latest fire is being treated as suspicious, and the investigation has been handed over to the Toronto police.