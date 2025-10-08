Hamilton police say three people are facing dozens of charges after a months-long investigation into a group accused of stealing high-end vehicles across southern Ontario.

Dubbed Project Flintstone, the probe was launched in August. Investigators allege the group specifically targeted luxury vehicles, primarily Lexus models, in Hamilton and surrounding communities.

On Wednesday, officers executed two search warrants — one at a Hamilton residence and another at an apartment building in the city’s east end — along with several vehicle searches tied to the operation.

Police say they seized evidence connected to the thefts, including “sophisticated electronic devices” designed to bypass vehicle security systems.

Hamilton police released surveillance footage showing one of the suspects breaking into a vehicle. The video, which captures the suspect’s method of entry, is being shared in hopes of generating additional tips from the public.

Three arrested, including male youth

As a result of the investigation, Waleed Khan, 18, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with more than 30 offences related to auto theft. A 17-year-old male from Hamilton faces over 40 charges, including 12 counts of failing to comply with previous release orders.

A 22-year-old Hamilton man was charged with two offences tied to motor vehicle theft.

Both Khan and the youth remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

The charges stem from the theft of at least nine vehicles in Hamilton and St. Thomas, though police believe the group is responsible for many more. None of the stolen vehicles have been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators in Hamilton.