Toronto police are warning the public about a telephone scam that has been targeting elderly members of the city’s Russian-speaking community.

According to investigators, suspects have been calling victims while impersonating family members, friends, or acquaintances. The caller claims to be in urgent trouble — often citing a car accident or medical emergency — and demands immediate financial assistance.

Police say victims are instructed to gather large sums of cash and deliver it to a stranger at a designated location. In several cases, the suspect has arrived in a vehicle to collect the money. To prevent victims from verifying the story, the scammer keeps them on the phone throughout the ordeal.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and to treat such calls with caution.

“If you receive a suspicious call of this nature, hang up immediately and report it to the police,” TPS said in a statement.

Police are reminding the public that legitimate emergencies involving family members will never require cash to be handed over to strangers.