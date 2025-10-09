Brampton high school placed in lockdown after pepper spray incident

A Peel Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 9, 2025 12:19 pm.

A Brampton high school was placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon following an altercation between students that involved pepper spray.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened inside the gymnasium at Louise Arbour Secondary School. Officers were called to the scene after reports that pepper spray had been discharged during the confrontation.

As a precaution, nearby Lougheed Public Elementary School was placed in a Hold and Secure while police investigated.

Authorities confirm there were no injuries reported.

No further details about potential charges or the students involved have been released.

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after 'Islamophobic attack,' family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

10m ago

Province restoring lane of traffic on stretch of Bloor Street in Etobicoke, will keep bike lanes

The Ford government will be restoring a lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid an ongoing court case over the removal of bike lanes in the City of Toronto. The province says between...

13m ago

'We're coming home, Toronto': Blue Jays celebrate first ALDS win since 2016

The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday. Toronto received contributions...

4h ago

'We're going to be pinching ourselves': Kingston man wins record $75-million OLG Lotto Max jackpot

Ontario has a new record-breaking lottery winner. David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history,...

11m ago

