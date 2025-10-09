A Brampton high school was placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon following an altercation between students that involved pepper spray.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened inside the gymnasium at Louise Arbour Secondary School. Officers were called to the scene after reports that pepper spray had been discharged during the confrontation.

As a precaution, nearby Lougheed Public Elementary School was placed in a Hold and Secure while police investigated.

Authorities confirm there were no injuries reported.

No further details about potential charges or the students involved have been released.