5 Oshawa teens arrested in armed robbery

Police in Durham region have arrested five teenagers in connection with an armed robbery that allegedly took place in Oshawa last month.

On Sept. 5, officers were called to the area of William Lott Drive and Greenhill Avenue for reports of a person with a gun.

When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with a victim who said he was “riding his bicycle when a group of youths approached him and began assaulting him,” investigators wrote in a press release issued on Monday.

“During the assault, one of the suspects pointed a firearm toward the victim,” police added. “The suspects proceeded to steal some of the victim’s belongings and fled the scene.”

Nearly a month later, police arrested all the suspects involved. Among them is a 12-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl and a boy of the same age, and two 15-year-old boys.

All five teens are from Oshawa and were charged with robbery/offensive weapon and possessing a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

They were held for bail hearings.