1 youth killed in Oshawa fire, 3 adults injured
Posted October 18, 2025 4:00 pm.
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Oshawa that left one youth dead and several people injured on Saturday.
According to police, a camper trailer was on fire at 309 Eglin Street West, near Nipigon Street and Park Road North.
Officers say one youth was pronounced dead, and two adults were taken to a local hospital for third degree burns and smoke inhalation.
A firefighter was also injured and treated at the scene.
Authorities say the fire is under control and an investigation is ongoing.