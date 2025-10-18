1 youth killed in Oshawa fire, 3 adults injured

Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Oshawa that left one youth dead and several people injured on Saturday.

According to police, a camper trailer was on fire at 309 Eglin Street West, near Nipigon Street and Park Road North.

Officers say one youth was pronounced dead, and two adults were taken to a local hospital for third degree burns and smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was also injured and treated at the scene.

Authorities say the fire is under control and an investigation is ongoing.