Ontario tables legislation that includes speed camera ban

The provincial government tabled legislation Monday that includes the banning of speed cameras in municipalities across Ontario.

The legislation called the “Building a More Competitive Economy Act,” is aimed at protecting and strengthening the province’s economy by “streamlining regulatory processes, championing local businesses, advancing labour mobility and increasing competitiveness.”

It contains 11 initiatives to improve labour mobility and streamline government processes for permits and approvals

In a release sent out by the province, it says the initiatives also includes ending the use of municipal speed cameras and focusing on alternative traffic calming-measures.

“Upon this piece of legislation receiving royal assent, [speed cameras] will no longer be enforceable or valid within the province,” said Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “Our focus has always been on preventing speeding at the point of entry into one of these zones, not by a ticket three weeks later. But this is the legislative vehicle that we’ll use to ensure that gets done.”

Premier Doug Ford originally announced he would ban speed cameras last month, but has faced backlash from several groups across the province including local police chiefs, school boards and mayors of multiple municipalities who utilize speed cameras.

Ford has declared the cameras are merely “cash grabs.”

More than 20 municipalities wrote a letter to the premier and Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria that the money collected from fines is allocated toward road safety measures.

“A total ban would reverse years of progress on safety,” voiced mayors in the letter. “It would place more pressure on police, increase enforcement costs, and most critically, endanger lives.”

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has been one of the most vocal critics of the ban, warning that removing cameras will make roads less safe. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has also defended the city’s program, stating that the cameras save lives and calling on the province to allow municipalities to decide for themselves.

A SickKids and Toronto Metropolitan University study found ASE reduced speeding in Toronto by 45 per cent, while a 2025 CAA survey showed nearly three-quarters of Ontario drivers support their use.

With files from The Canadian Press