The best moments from the Blue Jays’ postseason run (so far)

The Toronto Blue Jays are back on baseball’s biggest stage for the first time since 1993, and their path to the World Series has been filled with unforgettable moments. Ahead of Game 1 on Friday at Rogers Centre, here’s a look at the top 10 highlights from Toronto’s remarkable postseason run so far.

Gausman freezes Judge (ALDS Game 1 vs. Yankees)

With the bases loaded, none out and the Rogers Centre crowd holding its breath, Kevin Gausman struck out Aaron Judge to escape a sixth-inning jam (Toronto was leading 2-0 at the time). The Blue Jays rode that momentum to a 10-1 rout, powered by Nathan Lukes’ three RBIs and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s home run and three-hit night.

Guerrero’s grand slam ignites Toronto, sends Rogers Centre into a frenzy (ALDS Game 2)

The Rogers Centre shook as Guerrero launched a massive blast into the second deck, good for the first grand slam in Toronto postseason history.

Daulton Varsho added a career night with four hits, four RBIs, and two home runs, giving Toronto a commanding 2-0 series lead (more on this game below).

Yesavage’s postseason debut for the ages (ALDS Game 2)

Rookie Trey Yesavage delivered a masterpiece in his first postseason start, striking out 11 Yankees while allowing no hits and no earned runs. The performance instantly etched the 22-year-old’s name into Blue Jays lore after he started the season in Low-A Dunedin, rising the ranks to the game’s biggest stage.

Schneider’s bullpen masterclass (ALDS Game 4)

Facing elimination pressure, manager John Schneider deployed eight relievers (Louis Varland, Mason Fluharty, Seranthony Dominguez, Eric Lauer, Yariel Rodriguez, Brendon Little, Braydon Fisher and Jeff Hoffman), who combined to allow just two runs. The risky postseason strategy worked to perfection as Toronto closed out the Yankees in four games.

Lukes delivers in the clutch (ALDS Game 4)

With two outs in the seventh, Lukes lined a two-run single off reliever Devin Williams to extend Toronto’s lead. The timely hit gave the Blue Jays breathing room and capped a breakout series for the outfielder (five RBIs and two doubles).

‘Da Yankees lose’ (ALDS Game 4)

After eliminating New York, Guerrero delivered a viral postgame moment in his interview with David Ortiz (and in front of former Yankees Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez), gleefully echoing the famous “DAAA Yankees lose” call. It was a cathartic exclamation point for Toronto fans, capping off one of the best four-game postseason performances in recent memory, with Guerrero finishing the ALDS hitting (.529/.550/1.059), with three home runs and nine RBIs.

Bieber steadies the ship in Seattle (ALCS Game 3 vs. Mariners)

Down 0-2 in the series, Game 3 starter Shane Bieber gave Toronto life with a strong outing in Seattle. Guerrero collected four hits, while Andres Gimenez, an unlikely contributor at the bottom of the lineup, added three hits and a home run, sparking the Jays’ comeback.

Scherzer’s defiant debut (ALCS Game 4)

At 41, Max Scherzer made his Blue Jays postseason debut after being left off the ALDS roster, giving fans a viral moment. When Schneider visited the mound, Scherzer barked to stay in—and promptly struck out Randy Arozarena. The veteran starter would go 5 2/3 innings, striking out five and giving up two earned runs. Gimenez again starred with four RBIs and a homer.

Barger and Hoffman seal it (ALCS Game 6)

Addison Barger’s two-run homer electrified the Rogers Centre, while Toronto’s infield turned multiple double plays, none more critical than getting AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh to ground out with the bases loaded, to back Yesavage. Hoffman slammed the door, striking out four over two scoreless innings, not allowing a hit.

Springer sends Toronto to the World Series (ALCS Game 7)

In the defining swing of the postseason, 36-year-old George Springer, who had been dealing with a bruised knee, crushed a three-run homer in the seventh inning, propelling Toronto to its first World Series in 32 years. The Rogers Centre erupted as the Jays completed their comeback from a 2-0 series deficit.

Now, with Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers awaiting in the Fall Classic, Toronto will look to add a few more unforgettable moments to this already historic run.

The Dodgers announced that southpaw Blake Snell will start on Friday, with right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto getting the ball for Game 2 on Saturday.