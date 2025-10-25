Yamamoto throws complete game as Dodgers beat Blue Jays 5-1 in Game 2 of World Series

Will Smith celebrates after hitting a home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers

By The Associated Press

Posted October 25, 2025 10:45 pm.

Last Updated October 25, 2025 11:08 pm.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a four-hitter for his second consecutive complete game, the first in the World Series since 2015, and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Saturday night to tie their best-of-seven matchup at one game apiece.

Coming off a three-hitter against Milwaukee in the National League Championship Series that was the first postseason complete game since 2017, Yamamoto retired his final 20 batters in the first complete game in the Series since Kansas City’s Johnny Cueto against the New York Mets in Game 2 of 2015.

No pitcher had thrown consecutive complete games in the postseason since Arizona ace Curt Schilling, who tossed three in a row in the 2001 NL Division Series and NLCS.

Will Smith had three RBIs for the Dodgers, breaking a 1-all tie with a seventh-inning home run off Kevin Gausman, who had retired 17 batters in a row. Max Muncy added another solo homer later in the inning.

A 27-year-old right-hander in his second big league season, Yamamoto threw 105 pitches — 73 for strikes — after tossing 111 against the Brewers. He needed 23 pitches to get through the first inning before settling down.

Yamamoto struck out eight and walked none, improving to 5-1 over two postseasons with the Dodgers, who are 7-1 in his starts.

Using an array of six pitches, he permitted his only run in the third after he hit George Springer near his wrist with a pitch and gave up Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s single off the left-field wall. That was the last runner allowed by Yamamoto, who started his streak by retiring Alejandro Kirk on a sacrifice fly.

Freddie Freeman had a two-out double in the first and scored on Smith’s single.

Smith homered into the left-field second deck on a full-count fastball, and two batters later Muncy hit an opposite-field drive to left off a fastball on the outside corner. Jeff Hoffman threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the eighth and Smith followed by grounding into an RBI forceout.

After a travel day, the Series resumes Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles went ahead for the second straight night, scoring in the first when Freeman doubled after fouling off three two-strike pitches and came around on Smith’s single.

Springer’s double and Nathan Lukes’ single put runners at the corners with no outs in the bottom half but Yamamoto struck out Guerrero, retired Kirk on a liner to first and froze Daulton Varsho with a called third strike.

Freeman made an uncharacteristic fielding mistake, overrunning Ernie Clement’s leadoff popup in the second that fell for a 36-foot single, but Yamamoto retired the next three batters.

A day after Bo Bichette returned from a sprained knee that sidelined him for seven weeks, the two-time All-Star began the game on the Toronto bench. He pinch hit in the seventh, grounded out and stayed in the game at second base.

Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer faces Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow in Game 3 on Monday night in Los Angeles. A three-time Cy Young Award winner, the 41-year-old Scherzer will become the first pitcher to make Series starts for four teams. 

