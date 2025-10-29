B.C. man charged in 1997 Ontario serial sexual assaults following DNA breakthrough

On Oct. 26, with assistance from the RCMP and Vancouver Police, officers arrested Jason Timothy Davidson, 52, of Campbell River, B.C. He was transferred to Ontario the following day and remains in custody. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 29, 2025 1:01 pm.

Last Updated October 29, 2025 1:05 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a British Columbia man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of violent sexual assaults in southwestern Ontario nearly three decades ago.

The arrest comes after a multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Project Aerial, which used advancements in DNA technology and investigative genetic genealogy to identify a suspect in four assaults that occurred between March and August 1997 in Lambton County, Kent County, and Sarnia, Ont.

On Oct. 26, with assistance from the RCMP and Vancouver Police, officers arrested Jason Timothy Davidson, 52, of Campbell River, B.C. He was transferred to Ontario the following day and remains in custody.

Davidson was scheduled to appear in court in Chatham, Ont., on Wednesday.

Case background

Police say four female victims — three of them youths at the time — were abducted and sexually assaulted in separate incidents across the region in 1997.

  • March 26, 1997 (Sarnia/Lambton County): A teenage girl was abducted in Sarnia and taken to Sombra Township, where she was assaulted.
  • May 23, 1997 (Kent County): A female youth was picked up along Highway 21 in Thamesville and taken to a wooded area.
  • June 7, 1997 (Sarnia): An adult woman was picked up on Campbell Street and driven to a remote area.
  • August 20, 1997 (Chatham/Kent County): A female youth was abducted along Grand Avenue West and taken to Dover Township.

In each case, OPP said the suspect fled the scene, leaving the victims behind. Despite investigations and public appeals, authorities said the identity of the assailant remained unknown for years.

In January 2024, forensic scientists linked all four assaults to the same individual through DNA analysis. Investigators then turned to genetic genealogy, a technique increasingly used in cold cases, to narrow down the suspect pool.

Davidson faces 15 charges, including aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault with a weapon, kidnapping, four counts of forcible confinement, three counts of uttering threats, and theft.

Police have released photos of Davidson from both 1996 and 2025, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“First and foremost, we recognize the incredible courage of the victims who came forward and endured nearly three decades of uncertainty while waiting for answers,” said OPP Detective Inspector Michael Moore.

“This arrest marks a major breakthrough in a decades-old investigation, made possible through advancements in DNA technology, Investigative Genetic Genealogy and by the tireless dedication of police and our partners. While we know nothing can erase the pain of these experiences, we hope that these charges bring some measure of resolution to the victims and their families.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford urges U.S. ambassador to apologize after report he lambasted Ontario rep over anti-tariff ad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have sparked a cross-border brouhaha when his government funded and aired an anti-tariff advertisement that infuriated U.S. President Donald Trump, but Ford is now trying...

4m ago

Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard TTC bus in Scarborough

Police are searching for a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a TTC bus in Scarborough. Investigators say just before 4:30 p.m. on October 28, both the suspect and victim were...

1h ago

Man, 52, wanted for murder in northern Ontario may be in GTA: police

A 52-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder in Sault Ste. Marie is believed to be in the GTA. Investigators in Sault Ste. Marie say Scott Devlin is the prime suspect in the death of...

36m ago

Bank of Canada lowers key interest rate but signals cuts may be done

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point Wednesday and signalled it may be satisfied with where the policy rate sits amid ongoing U.S. trade uncertainty. The central...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford urges U.S. ambassador to apologize after report he lambasted Ontario rep over anti-tariff ad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have sparked a cross-border brouhaha when his government funded and aired an anti-tariff advertisement that infuriated U.S. President Donald Trump, but Ford is now trying...

4m ago

Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard TTC bus in Scarborough

Police are searching for a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a TTC bus in Scarborough. Investigators say just before 4:30 p.m. on October 28, both the suspect and victim were...

1h ago

Man, 52, wanted for murder in northern Ontario may be in GTA: police

A 52-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder in Sault Ste. Marie is believed to be in the GTA. Investigators in Sault Ste. Marie say Scott Devlin is the prime suspect in the death of...

36m ago

Bank of Canada lowers key interest rate but signals cuts may be done

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point Wednesday and signalled it may be satisfied with where the policy rate sits amid ongoing U.S. trade uncertainty. The central...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Israel kills more than 100 people in Gaza, deadliest day since ceasefire began

More than 100 people have been killed in Gaza by Israel after airstrikes were ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over claims he says Hamas went against the U.S.-backed ceasefire.

52m ago

1:40
Blue Jays fans celebrate in L.A. as Jays tie series 2-2

CityNews sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays fans in Los Angeles after the team tied the World Series 2-2.

6h ago

2:28
Fans celebrate Blue Jays' Game 4 World Series win

Fans are celebrating inside the Rogers Centre and across Toronto after the Blue Jays 6-2 victory against the L.A. Dodgers in Game 4 to even up the World Series.

14h ago

2:17
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica: Canadian groups mobilize relief and rebuild

Hurricane Melissa, a Cat-5, slammed Jamaica’s south coast, with major damage in Saint Elizabeth. Helping Hands Jamaica and Food For The Poor Canada are raising funds for immediate relief and long-term rebuilding. Brandon Rowe reports.

17h ago

3:02
Rain to clear before trick-or-treating

An updated forecast shows the rain is expected to clear up for trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

More Videos