Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a British Columbia man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of violent sexual assaults in southwestern Ontario nearly three decades ago.

The arrest comes after a multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Project Aerial, which used advancements in DNA technology and investigative genetic genealogy to identify a suspect in four assaults that occurred between March and August 1997 in Lambton County, Kent County, and Sarnia, Ont.

On Oct. 26, with assistance from the RCMP and Vancouver Police, officers arrested Jason Timothy Davidson, 52, of Campbell River, B.C. He was transferred to Ontario the following day and remains in custody.

Davidson was scheduled to appear in court in Chatham, Ont., on Wednesday.

Case background

Police say four female victims — three of them youths at the time — were abducted and sexually assaulted in separate incidents across the region in 1997.

March 26, 1997 (Sarnia/Lambton County): A teenage girl was abducted in Sarnia and taken to Sombra Township, where she was assaulted.

May 23, 1997 (Kent County): A female youth was picked up along Highway 21 in Thamesville and taken to a wooded area.

June 7, 1997 (Sarnia): An adult woman was picked up on Campbell Street and driven to a remote area.

August 20, 1997 (Chatham/Kent County): A female youth was abducted along Grand Avenue West and taken to Dover Township.

In each case, OPP said the suspect fled the scene, leaving the victims behind. Despite investigations and public appeals, authorities said the identity of the assailant remained unknown for years.

In January 2024, forensic scientists linked all four assaults to the same individual through DNA analysis. Investigators then turned to genetic genealogy, a technique increasingly used in cold cases, to narrow down the suspect pool.

Davidson faces 15 charges, including aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault with a weapon, kidnapping, four counts of forcible confinement, three counts of uttering threats, and theft.

Police have released photos of Davidson from both 1996 and 2025, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“First and foremost, we recognize the incredible courage of the victims who came forward and endured nearly three decades of uncertainty while waiting for answers,” said OPP Detective Inspector Michael Moore.

“This arrest marks a major breakthrough in a decades-old investigation, made possible through advancements in DNA technology, Investigative Genetic Genealogy and by the tireless dedication of police and our partners. While we know nothing can erase the pain of these experiences, we hope that these charges bring some measure of resolution to the victims and their families.”