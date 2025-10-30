Weekend need-to-know: World Series shifts back to Toronto for Halloween

No tricks but all treats on Friday with Halloween and the Blue Jays back in Toronto for the World Series, so there is plenty to cheer about in the city.

As of Wednesday, the trick-or-treat forecast for the kids heading out to get candy is not looking as scary as previously thought. Although there is some rain in store, it is forecasted to end by late afternoon but the wind gusts could linger. The temperature will drop to a low of 5 C as the evening approaches, so the late trick-or-treaters and Blue Jays fans catching Game 6 at an outdoor watch party may want to dress warmly.

Blue Jays viewing parties

Game 6 on Friday is at Rogers Centre with first pitch around 8 p.m. The City of Toronto is hosting an outdoor watch party for fans at Nathan Phillips Square, with the game shown live on a giant screen and the nearby Toronto sign glowing in blue and white.

If there is a Game 7 on Saturday, it will also be held at 8 p.m. at Rogers Centre and fans can once again gather in the square to cheer on their team.

Chicken parm and a haunted house

Dubbed “Toronto’s scariest haunted attraction,” the Martino Manor at 7 McIntosh Ave. in south Etobicoke houses three floors of fright and chills. It will be open 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. other nights. Tickets can be purchased at the door, cash only. The haunted attraction is not recommended for those under 13 years old and parental discretion is advised.

The manor is located right behind the cozy Mamma Martino’s restaurant, so perhaps a chicken parm sandwich or a Mamma’s Pizza will sooth those nerves before or after visiting the haunted house, or cheer up those who can’t attend.

Halloween party in the Village

Whether you plan on dressing up or just walking around the neighbourhood to be a part of the celebration, Halloween on Church, considered Canada’s largest Halloween party, takes over Church Street from Carlton to Gloucester streets on Friday night. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and continues until midnight.

Halloween revellers, many of whom will most likely be wearing Blue Jays merchandise that evening, will also be able to cheer on the team.

The festivities are also extended into Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight, in the parking lot of 512 Church St.

Good Mourning Festival at Evergreen Brickworks

The annual two-day Good Mourning Festival is back at Evergreen Brickworks to allow residents to come together and reclaim death as a special part of life.

The festival, which features workshops, food, shopping, art installations and more, “creates a space where grief can be expressed, shared and understood.”

The event is free to attend on Saturday and Sunday and the food court will be open both days from 10am – 3pm.

Haunted night at the museum

The Haunted ROM Tour is sold out on Halloween but there are spots available for the tours on Saturday and Sunday, to “discover the haunted history of the Museum.”

Pumpkin parades

Halloween continues into Saturday with the creatively carved pumpkins illuminated and on display at the various pumpkin parades across Toronto after the sun sets.

TTC/GO

No closures this weekend.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway ongoing closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

