Blue Jays’ George Springer returns to starting lineup for Game 6 of World Series

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted October 31, 2025 3:46 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays are receiving a major boost to the lineup.

George Springer will return Friday for Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Springer was unable to play in Games 4 and 5 after suffering an injury to his right side in Game 3.

The 36-year-old will take back the leadoff spot as the Blue Jays’ designated hitter for the potential World Series clincher.

Springer left in the seventh inning of Toronto’s 6-5, 18-inning loss in Game 3 on Monday. After fouling off a pitch, he called for a trainer to come out and left the game after a brief discussion.

