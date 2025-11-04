Pitcher Shane Bieber opts in with Blue Jays for 2026

Shane Bieber is staying with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bieber has opted into his player option with the Blue Jays for the 2026 season, Sportsnet can confirm.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman was first to report the news on Tuesday.

Bieber will now enter the final year of a two-year, $26-million contract that he had originally signed with the Cleveland Guardians. The deal will carry a $16-million salary for the 2026 season.

The former Cy Young winner enjoyed a solid return to the mound with the Blue Jays after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024 and missing the better part of two seasons.

In seven regular-season starts after being acquired by Toronto in July, the 30-year-old pitched to a 4-2 record with a 3.57 ERA and 1.017 WHIP in 40.1 innings. In five post-season appearances, he went 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.446 WHIP. He did give up the 11th-inning home run to Will Smith while pitching out of the bullpen in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Game 7 win in the World Series.

The Orange, Calif., native enjoyed some productive years with the Guardians before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He won his Cy Young Award in 2020 after going 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77.1 innings, leading the American League in all Triple Crown categories in the COVID-19 shortened season.

Over his eight-year career, he has a 66-34 record with a 3.23 ERA and a 1.111 WHIP.