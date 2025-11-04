Pitcher Shane Bieber opts in with Blue Jays for 2026

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted November 4, 2025 10:28 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2025 10:34 pm.

Shane Bieber is staying with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bieber has opted into his player option with the Blue Jays for the 2026 season, Sportsnet can confirm.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman was first to report the news on Tuesday.

Bieber will now enter the final year of a two-year, $26-million contract that he had originally signed with the Cleveland Guardians. The deal will carry a $16-million salary for the 2026 season.

The former Cy Young winner enjoyed a solid return to the mound with the Blue Jays after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024 and missing the better part of two seasons. 

In seven regular-season starts after being acquired by Toronto in July, the 30-year-old pitched to a 4-2 record with a 3.57 ERA and 1.017 WHIP in 40.1 innings. In five post-season appearances, he went 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.446 WHIP. He did give up the 11th-inning home run to Will Smith while pitching out of the bullpen in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Game 7 win in the World Series.

The Orange, Calif., native enjoyed some productive years with the Guardians before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He won his Cy Young Award in 2020 after going 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77.1 innings, leading the American League in all Triple Crown categories in the COVID-19 shortened season. 

Over his eight-year career, he has a 66-34 record with a 3.23 ERA and a 1.111 WHIP. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Random Canada budget 2025 highlights: Possible entry into Eurovision to the push for lower bank fees

CityNews is taking a look at a collection of random policy and financial announcements that were rolled into 2025 federal budget on Tuesday.

5h ago

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

5h ago

Poll finds most immigrants want fewer than 300,000 immigrants annually, lower than outlined in budget

A new poll shows immigrants want lower immigration levels than Canada’s plan outlined in Tuesday's federal budget. Between 2026 and 2028, officials are targeting 380,000 permanent resident admissions...

5h ago

Zohran Mamdani wins NYC mayor's race, capping a stunning ascent

NEW YORK (AP) — Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday, capping a stunning ascent for the 34-year-old state lawmaker, who was set to become the city’s most liberal mayor in generations. ...

41m ago

Top Stories

Random Canada budget 2025 highlights: Possible entry into Eurovision to the push for lower bank fees

CityNews is taking a look at a collection of random policy and financial announcements that were rolled into 2025 federal budget on Tuesday.

5h ago

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

5h ago

Poll finds most immigrants want fewer than 300,000 immigrants annually, lower than outlined in budget

A new poll shows immigrants want lower immigration levels than Canada’s plan outlined in Tuesday's federal budget. Between 2026 and 2028, officials are targeting 380,000 permanent resident admissions...

5h ago

Zohran Mamdani wins NYC mayor's race, capping a stunning ascent

NEW YORK (AP) — Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday, capping a stunning ascent for the 34-year-old state lawmaker, who was set to become the city’s most liberal mayor in generations. ...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Does the federal budget include enough support for Canadians?

The federal Liberals have released their first budget since Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister? Cynthia Mulligan speaks to a panel of analysts about whether the government's spending plans include enough support for the average Canadian.

5h ago

0:55
Canada to consider lifting emissions cap when 'conditions are met': Champagne

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the feds would consider a cap on oil and gas emissions if 'conditions are met' but would not delve into the exact conditions needed.

6h ago

2:03
$78.3B deficit at expected range amid global economic headwinds: Finance minister

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the $78.3 billion deficit reported in the federal budget as a way to manage headwinds in the global economy.

6h ago

1:01
Canada's 2025 federal budget a 'generational investment': Champagne

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Liberal government's federal budget is a 'generational investment,' aiming to widen competition and boost the economy.

6h ago

0:37
Second person pronounced dead in two-vehicle Brampton crash

A second person involved in a two-vehicle crash in Brampton has died after succumbing to their injuries.

9h ago

More Videos