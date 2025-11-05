Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency says northwesterly gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected this afternoon and evening, following a shift from southwesterly winds earlier in the day. The gusts could be strong enough to toss unsecured outdoor items, snap tree branches, and cause localized power outages.

The special weather statement covers southern Ontario, including Mississauga, Brampton, Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham.

Conditions are expected to ease later tonight as winds diminish overnight.

Officials are urging residents to secure patio furniture, garbage bins, and other loose objects that could be blown around by the wind. Drivers are also advised to use caution, particularly on highways and open stretches where crosswinds may be more intense.

Wednesday’s daytime high is expected to be near 13 °C, with showers possible. Thursday in Toronto will be colder, with a daytime high of 8 °C and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures rebound slightly on Friday to 10 °C, but showers are likely, with a 70 per cent chance during the day.

