Canadian travellers to feel effect of U.S. flight cuts caused by government shutdown

A Porter plane taxi's at the airport in Ottawa, Sunday, Mar 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2025 2:07 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 2:42 pm.

Some Canadian travellers bound for America will see cancelled flights and delayed itineraries as the U.S. government shutdown puts pressure on the country’s aviation network.

Air Canada says it is maintaining a “normal schedule” but that customers connecting to flights run by its partner United Airlines could be affected.

Porter Airlines says staffing shortages are causing delays in key markets south of the border, with both carriers adding that affected passengers can rebook at no extra fee.

Canadian airlines operate thousands of cross-border flights weekly, with connections to hundreds of different routes via partner carriers.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it would cut flights by 10 per cent across 40 airports — including major hubs such as New York City and Chicago — starting Friday due to the government shutdown.

The agency says the reduction is necessary to maintain travel safety as unpaid air traffic controllers exhibit signs of strain during the shutdown — now the longest ever at 37 days and counting.

With a file from The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NDP says it will vote with government on first budget confidence vote

NDP interim leader Don Davies says his caucus will keep the minority Liberal government alive in the first of three confidence tests of the federal budget today. Members of Parliament are set to...

21m ago

Two people charged in Richmond Hill fire investigation that left child, young woman dead

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a Richmond Hill fire that killed two people, including an 11-year-old child. Emergency crews were called to a home near Skywood Drive and Rolling...

1m ago

Ontario fall fiscal update projects $13.5B deficit

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tabled a fall fiscal update that showed trouble on the jobs front as the trade war impacts Ontario's employment sector.   It projects a slightly smaller...

46m ago

Man arrested for allegedly stealing urn containing infant's ashes from Ancaster cemetery: Hamilton police

A suspect is facing charges after Hamilton Police allege he stole an urn from a cemetery in Ancaster that contained a recently-deceased infant's ashes. Investigators say the baby's grieving father went...

1h ago

Top Stories

NDP says it will vote with government on first budget confidence vote

NDP interim leader Don Davies says his caucus will keep the minority Liberal government alive in the first of three confidence tests of the federal budget today. Members of Parliament are set to...

21m ago

Two people charged in Richmond Hill fire investigation that left child, young woman dead

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a Richmond Hill fire that killed two people, including an 11-year-old child. Emergency crews were called to a home near Skywood Drive and Rolling...

1m ago

Ontario fall fiscal update projects $13.5B deficit

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tabled a fall fiscal update that showed trouble on the jobs front as the trade war impacts Ontario's employment sector.   It projects a slightly smaller...

46m ago

Man arrested for allegedly stealing urn containing infant's ashes from Ancaster cemetery: Hamilton police

A suspect is facing charges after Hamilton Police allege he stole an urn from a cemetery in Ancaster that contained a recently-deceased infant's ashes. Investigators say the baby's grieving father went...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Rain, wind to end week before temps drop

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks on Thursday. There is a chance of lake-effect showers/flurries to the north and as temperatures drop, there is the potential of wet snow this weekend.

19h ago

2:27
Education minister defends paying school supervisors $350,000 salary to fix spending

Critics are blasting the Ford government for forcing school boards to pay school supervisors a hefty $350,000 annual salary. As Tina Yazdani reports, Education Minister Paul Calandra says it's an appropriate amount of money.

22h ago

1:42
Canadian Tire unveils Hudson's Bay stripes collection

Canadian Tire Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Brand Eva Salem explains the process of the retailer's new Hudson's Bay stripes collection after acquiring the iconic logo in a bidding war following the closure of the Bay's stores.

2:37
UN, Red Cross sound alarm over escalating RSF violence in Sudan

The United Nations and the ICRC are sounding the alarm over the escalating violence in Al-Fashir, Sudan after RSF militants seized the region last week. Karling Donoghue details the harrowing reports of hundreds of murders.
2:11
Philippines deals with aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi

Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall in central Philippines Tuesday morning, leaving a path of death and destruction in its wake. Karling Donoghue details rescue and recovery efforts.
More Videos