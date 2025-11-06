Canadian travellers to feel effect of U.S. flight cuts caused by government shutdown

Some Canadian travellers bound for America will see cancelled flights and delayed itineraries as the U.S. government shutdown puts pressure on the country’s aviation network.

Air Canada says it is maintaining a “normal schedule” but that customers connecting to flights run by its partner United Airlines could be affected.

Porter Airlines says staffing shortages are causing delays in key markets south of the border, with both carriers adding that affected passengers can rebook at no extra fee.

Canadian airlines operate thousands of cross-border flights weekly, with connections to hundreds of different routes via partner carriers.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it would cut flights by 10 per cent across 40 airports — including major hubs such as New York City and Chicago — starting Friday due to the government shutdown.

The agency says the reduction is necessary to maintain travel safety as unpaid air traffic controllers exhibit signs of strain during the shutdown — now the longest ever at 37 days and counting.

With a file from The Associated Press