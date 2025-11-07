Liberal government survives second confidence vote amid Conservative caucus turmoil

The Conservatives helped the minority Liberal government survive a second confidence vote on the budget this afternoon.

The House of Commons recorded a vote of 307 against a Bloc Québécois motion to reject the budget, and 30 in favour.

On Thursday, the Bloc and NDP teamed up to vote against a Conservative motion that also called on MPs to reject the budget.

It caps off a chaotic week in Parliament, after Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont crossed the floor to join the Liberals on the day the budget was released.

Late Thursday, Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux announced plans to resign after days of rumours that he was planning to join the government.

The budget itself is set to go to a vote during the week of Nov. 17.