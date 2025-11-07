breaking

Liberal government survives second confidence vote amid Conservative caucus turmoil

The Liberal government is one vote away from passing its proposed federal budget after gaining majority support over a Bloc-Quebecois amendment against the budget.

By Sarah Ritchie and David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2025 12:18 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2025 2:58 pm.

The Conservatives helped the minority Liberal government survive a second confidence vote on the budget this afternoon.

The House of Commons recorded a vote of 307 against a Bloc Québécois motion to reject the budget, and 30 in favour.

On Thursday, the Bloc and NDP teamed up to vote against a Conservative motion that also called on MPs to reject the budget.

It caps off a chaotic week in Parliament, after Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont crossed the floor to join the Liberals on the day the budget was released.

Late Thursday, Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux announced plans to resign after days of rumours that he was planning to join the government.

The budget itself is set to go to a vote during the week of Nov. 17.

Top Stories

Toronto braces for first taste of winter as flurries loom this weekend

Toronto residents may want to keep their coats and umbrellas close at hand, as the city is expected to experience its first brush with wintry weather this weekend, with a rain-snow mix possible on Sunday. Environment...

7h ago

No shuttle buses during this weekend's partial Line 1 subway closure: TTC options to get around

If you are heading downtown by subway this weekend, keep in mind there is partial closure on the Yonge-University stretch of Line 1 but the TTC says shuttle buses won't be running. Trains won't be running...

1h ago

Poilievre lays out market-first opposition to Carney's federal budget in speech

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called for removing obstacles to homebuilding and promoting market competition in a speech today offering his alternative to the Liberal budget tabled earlier...

5m ago

Toronto police searching for missing 74-year-old woman

Toronto police are searching for a 74-year-old woman who went missing on Thursday around 7 p.m. Lynn went missing from the Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard area on Thursday. She was...

33m ago

