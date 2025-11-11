Many Canadians preparing to cut back on holiday spending: survey

A shopper checks a till receipt in Toronto's Fairview Mall as outlets participate in Black Friday sales, Friday, Nov. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted November 11, 2025 11:34 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2025 12:26 pm.

The rising cost of living is expected to put a chill on holiday spending this year.

A new survey by insolvency firm Harris & Partners released Tuesday shows most respondents are preparing for a more modest Christmas.

Almost 72 per cent of the 1,820 Canadians surveyed by the company in November said they will cut back on Christmas spending this year and 85 per cent expect to set a strict budget for the holiday.

“For a large number of people, there is simply less financial flexibility available,” CEO Josh Harris said in a news release. “Christmas remains an important time for connection and celebration, but this year it will look different for many households.”

The report comes as the economy struggles with U.S. and Chinese tariffs that have taken their toll on businesses and inflation continues to eat away at household budgets.

Canadians appear to be feeling stressed about the situation, especially as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and December festivities near.

The survey found about 62 per cent of respondents do not feel financially prepared for the holidays and 53 per cent have anxiety about affording them.

For some, those feelings come from the difficulty they face when trying to save and the lack of wiggle room they find in their budgets.

“Canadians are not avoiding saving because they are unwilling to prepare,” Harris said.

“Many simply do not have the room to set funds aside until they are right up against when the costs appear. Month-to-month budgeting has become the norm.”

Harris recommended Canadians worried about the financial pressure of the holidays set realistic budgets, start planning early and seek financial guidance, if needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Remembrance Day marked with ceremonies in Toronto, Ottawa

On Remembrance Day, Canadians paused to remember those who fought for our freedom and those who continue to serve this country. Ceremonies were held across Toronto, including a sunrise ceremony that...

2m ago

Disability advocates livestream TDSB meeting, defying Ford government's ban

Disability advocates defied the Ford government's ban on livestreaming select school board committee meetings by doing it themselves at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) special education advisory...

2h ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifted following snowy morning drive in Toronto

A winter weather travel advisory was lifted in Toronto late on Tuesday morning following a blistery morning commute for drivers. The weather alert, issued at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, warned that...

updated

2h ago

Toronto police seek suspect in alleged hate-motivated assault against Jewish victim

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault that took place in North York. On Sept. 27 at approximately 7:30 p.m.,...

1h ago

