OHL suspends Luke Dragusica for remainder of season after slash to head

Brampton Steelheads defenceman Luke Dragusica. Sportsnet.ca

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted November 21, 2025 11:11 am.

Brampton Steelheads defenceman Luke Dragusica has been suspended for the remainder of the OHL regular season and playoffs following a slash in a game last week, the league announced on Friday.

Dragusica was assessed a match penalty after landing a two-handed slash to the head of Oshawa Generals defenceman Brady Blaseg in a game on Nov. 14.

Both players were involved in a collision behind the net, and after Dragusica got up, he swung his stick at the head of Blaseg, causing him to fall to the ice. Dragusica then cross-checked Blaseg while he was down.

Blaseg was tended to by a trainer, and he was left bloodied as players from both teams got into a brawl.

The league says video review showed he also made further contact on a defenceless player.

The OHL announced that Dragusica must undergo league-mandated education, counselling and community service programs, in addition to meeting before a reinstatement panel, in order to be eligible to return for the 2026-27 season.

The OHL says the case will be used in future player-safety education.

Earlier this season, Kitchener Rangers forward Michael Hlacas received a six-game suspension for a blindside check from behind.

— With files from Canadian Press

