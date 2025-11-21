OHL suspends Luke Dragusica for remainder of season after slash to head

Brampton Steelheads defenceman Luke Dragusica has been suspended for the remainder of the OHL regular season and playoffs following a slash in a game last week, the league announced on Friday.

Dragusica was assessed a match penalty after landing a two-handed slash to the head of Oshawa Generals defenceman Brady Blaseg in a game on Nov. 14.

Both players were involved in a collision behind the net, and after Dragusica got up, he swung his stick at the head of Blaseg, causing him to fall to the ice. Dragusica then cross-checked Blaseg while he was down.

Blaseg was tended to by a trainer, and he was left bloodied as players from both teams got into a brawl.

The league says video review showed he also made further contact on a defenceless player.

The OHL announced that Dragusica must undergo league-mandated education, counselling and community service programs, in addition to meeting before a reinstatement panel, in order to be eligible to return for the 2026-27 season.

The OHL says the case will be used in future player-safety education.

Earlier this season, Kitchener Rangers forward Michael Hlacas received a six-game suspension for a blindside check from behind.

