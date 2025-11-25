9 people facing charges in connection to Durham gun and drug investigation

Nine people are facing more than 50 charges in connection with a drug and gun investigation in and near Durham region, police officers say.

According to a Durham Regional Police Service statement on Tuesday, several search warrants were executed at homes in Ajax, Oshawa, Toronto and Lindsay on Nov. 18 by members of the gun and gang, and drug enforcement units.

Officers allegedly seized five handguns, more than 700 grams of cocaine, 300 grams of fentanyl, 100 grams of MDMA, 90 grams of crystal meth and $30,000 in Canadian currency.

Six men and three women were taken into custody.

Investigators said the probe was carried out with the assistance of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, but additional details weren’t released.

The following people are facing a slew of drug and gun charges. Officers didn’t say when the co-accused are set to appear in court.