Fire hoses ‘intentionally activated’ inside newly built Durham condo causing major damage: police

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser is seen outside the west division station in Pickering, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 1, 2025 2:50 pm.

A newly built condo in Durham Region is dealing with significant water damage after emergency fire hoses in the building were “intentionally activated,” according to police.

A statement issued by the Durham Regional Police Service said fire crews were called to the 92-unit building located in the Courtice area at 1607 Regional Highway 2 shortly after 12 a.m. on Monday.

The statement said firefighters eventually contacted law enforcement after discovering that the water valves on the emergency hoses had been “intentionally opened” by an unknown individual.

“As a result, the newly built complex was heavily flooded and damaged,” officers said, noting the building was unoccupied when crews were there.

Investigators said a male suspect was seen leaving the area before emergency crews arrived. He was described as having a medium-to-heavy build and was last seen dressed in all black clothing.

Police appealed for witnesses and any information about the incident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Particle board fuelling fire at Thorncliffe Park apartments as response enters 5th day: Toronto chief

Toronto Fire Services chief Jim Jessop said he hasn't seen an incident similar to the Thorncliffe Park one in his 30-year career.

51m ago

Snowfall set to blanket Toronto Monday night into Tuesday

The city is kicking off December with a wintry mix, with flurries, snow, and chilly wind chills in the forecast to begin the week. On Monday, Toronto residents woke to a mix of sun and cloud with a...

7h ago

Canadian injured in West Bank in what local group calls assault by Israeli settlers

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it is "aware of a Canadian citizen injured in the West Bank" and is providing consular help after an incident this past weekend reportedly involving Israeli settlers. A...

24m ago

Woman, 43, charged with assault at North York protest

A Mississauga woman was arrested and charged over the weekend in connection with an assault that took place at a demonstration in North York. According to investigators, 43-year-old Dina Sheikh Saleem...

1h ago

Top Stories

Particle board fuelling fire at Thorncliffe Park apartments as response enters 5th day: Toronto chief

Toronto Fire Services chief Jim Jessop said he hasn't seen an incident similar to the Thorncliffe Park one in his 30-year career.

51m ago

Snowfall set to blanket Toronto Monday night into Tuesday

The city is kicking off December with a wintry mix, with flurries, snow, and chilly wind chills in the forecast to begin the week. On Monday, Toronto residents woke to a mix of sun and cloud with a...

7h ago

Canadian injured in West Bank in what local group calls assault by Israeli settlers

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it is "aware of a Canadian citizen injured in the West Bank" and is providing consular help after an incident this past weekend reportedly involving Israeli settlers. A...

24m ago

Woman, 43, charged with assault at North York protest

A Mississauga woman was arrested and charged over the weekend in connection with an assault that took place at a demonstration in North York. According to investigators, 43-year-old Dina Sheikh Saleem...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:12
Eglinton LRT on its last day of testing, Ontario extends one fare program

In a press conference with Metrolinx CEO, provincial and municipal leaders, transit riders were told today would be the last day of testing for the Eglinton LRT and the province will be extending its One Fare program.

4h ago

2:08
Lake-effect snow moving into Toronto

Seasonably cold conditions continue for the GTA, ahead of lake-effect flurries expected throughout the week.

18h ago

2:32
Filipino grocery store parties held in Toronto

A popular Filipino supermarket chain is going viral for its late night dance parties throughout North America. As OMNI News' Keisha Balabat tells us, those groovy vibes have arrived in the GTA.

14h ago

2:51
Holiday events bringing cheer to Toronto and the GTA

Rhianne Campbell has a full rundown of Christmas events to put you into the holiday spirit.

20h ago

2:23
Inglewood Drive converts to Kringlewood for the holiday season

Every year residents in the Moore Park neighbourhood line their street with dozens of 14-foot tall inflatable Santas. CityNews' Rob Leth ventured into the larger-than-life collection of Kris Kringles and files his report.

21h ago

More Videos