A newly built condo in Durham Region is dealing with significant water damage after emergency fire hoses in the building were “intentionally activated,” according to police.

A statement issued by the Durham Regional Police Service said fire crews were called to the 92-unit building located in the Courtice area at 1607 Regional Highway 2 shortly after 12 a.m. on Monday.

The statement said firefighters eventually contacted law enforcement after discovering that the water valves on the emergency hoses had been “intentionally opened” by an unknown individual.

“As a result, the newly built complex was heavily flooded and damaged,” officers said, noting the building was unoccupied when crews were there.

Investigators said a male suspect was seen leaving the area before emergency crews arrived. He was described as having a medium-to-heavy build and was last seen dressed in all black clothing.

Police appealed for witnesses and any information about the incident.