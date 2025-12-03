Blue Jays ‘willing to listen’ on possible trade for José Berríos: report

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Jeff Dean/AP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 3, 2025 8:18 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 9:13 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays have stayed busy early in the offseason with two notable free-agent signings, and it doesn’t appear the baseball club is done making moves.

Following the seven-year, $210 million deal with starter Dylan Cease and the reported three-year, $30 million contract with starter Cody Ponce, the Blue Jays are willing to listen on a potential trade for José Berríos, according to The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon, who cited league sources.

Berríos, 31, is coming off a disappointing season in Toronto, which ended with the right-hander being placed on the injured list for the first time in his major-league career. After being moved to the bullpen in late September, elbow inflammation kept Berríos off postseason rosters, and he didn’t pitch for the Blue Jays down the stretch or in the World Series.

Berríos appeared in 31 games (30 starts), finishing with a 4.16 ERA, his highest since 2022. He struck out 138 batters across 166 innings while posting his highest walk rate (3.0 BB/9) since 2020, when he was a member of the Minnesota Twins.

The Blue Jays entered the offseason prioritizing pitching with the departures of starters Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer, who remain free agents. Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, Eric Lauer, Cease, Ponce and Berríos are now in the fold, and Toronto’s rotation is suddenly a significant area of strength.

Will the Blue Jays still reunite with Bo?

Bo Bichette, who expectedly declined Toronto’s one-year, $22 million qualifying offer, also remains a free agent. On the position player side, the Blue Jays have also been linked to free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker, who could command a deal in the $350 million to $400 million range.

Berríos will earn $18.7 million in 2026 but can opt out of his current contract at the end of next season. As it stands, Gausman and Bieber would also hit the open market next winter.

The Blue Jays acquired Berríos from the Twins in July 2021 for starter Simeon Woods-Richardson and infielder Austin Martin. He then agreed to a seven-year, $131 million extension with the Blue Jays that offseason.

The Cease signing, which was made official on Tuesday, and the reported deal with Ponce bring Toronto’s projected CBT payroll to $274.7 million for 2026, according to Spotrac.

The CBT threshold next year is set at $244 million, and, because the Blue Jays were also a luxury-tax team in 2025, they will pay a 30 per cent surcharge on all overages. Additionally, they’ll pay another 12 per cent on all overages above $264 million, and if they surpass the second luxury tax threshold of $284 million, they’ll pay another 42.5 per cent on those overages and have their highest pick in the draft moved back 10 places.

With files from Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody, and one suspect remains wanted, following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and...

updated

1h ago

Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into poles in Markham: police

An intersection in Markham is expected to be closed until Wednesday evening after a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into several poles. York Regional Police (YRP) officers were...

6m ago

Police dismantle $1.3M liquor trafficking ring; 3 arrested in North York

Halton Regional Police say a major liquor trafficking operation has been dismantled after a four‑month investigation uncovered more than $1.3 million in stolen alcohol being distributed across the Greater...

1h ago

Ontario to review approach to standardized testing as pace of math improvement slow

Ontario's education minister says he is going to appoint advisers to review the province's approach to standardized testing, as results are not showing enough improvement, particularly in math. Math...

21m ago

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody, and one suspect remains wanted, following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and...

updated

1h ago

Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into poles in Markham: police

An intersection in Markham is expected to be closed until Wednesday evening after a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into several poles. York Regional Police (YRP) officers were...

6m ago

Police dismantle $1.3M liquor trafficking ring; 3 arrested in North York

Halton Regional Police say a major liquor trafficking operation has been dismantled after a four‑month investigation uncovered more than $1.3 million in stolen alcohol being distributed across the Greater...

1h ago

Ontario to review approach to standardized testing as pace of math improvement slow

Ontario's education minister says he is going to appoint advisers to review the province's approach to standardized testing, as results are not showing enough improvement, particularly in math. Math...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
ChatGPT may be lowering students' critical thinking skills: study

In the wake of a study about the effects of ChatGPT on students' brains, Michelle Mackey is speaking with AI experts and students about the future of artificial intelligence in the classroom. 

11h ago

2:49
Cold morning with a brief burst of evening flurries

It will be a cold start to the morning with the wind chill making it feel like -10 with some brief flurries in the forecast for Wednesday evening. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

13h ago

2:45
B.C. man speaks out against difficulty obtaining fraud compensation from bank

A B.C. man says his bank accounts were drained $72,000 due to fraud, but the bank refuses to compensate him. Erica Natividad with more on how banks can deny compensation claims.

12h ago

2:34
Holland Bloorview highlights need for better disability care in Canada

On the heels of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Holland Bloorview is calling attention to the barriers many young people still face. Brandon Rowe reports.

10h ago

0:58
These were Apple's most-streamed global songs of 2025

Apple revealed its top five most listened to global songs of 2025 with one singer in particular claiming more than one spot.

14h ago

More Videos