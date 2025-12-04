TTC releases Line 6 Finch West opening schedule

The inaugural trip of the TTC’s newest transit line will officially depart Finch West station at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Line 6 Finch West is set to open to riders on Dec. 7 and the first two trip will be a ceremonial rides for media and invited guests ahead of when trains picking up customers will depart.

The first westbound train will depart from Norfinch Oakdale Station at 7:33 am. The first eastbound train will leave Jane and Finch station at 7:47 a.m.

The line will have 18 stops along Finch Avenue West and runs between Finch West Station on Line 1 Yonge-University and Humber Polytechnic’s North Campus.

It will be operating under “soft opening” hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Sundays. The early closing will be temporary to allow for an extended maintenance window. Shuttle buses will operate between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Trains will arrive every six and a half minutes during the weekday morning and afternoon rush hours and 10 to 12 minutes at all other times.

Onboard fare payment is not available on Line 6 vehicles and riders will have to pay on the platform with Presto, credit or debit cards. There will also be a single-ride vending machine for those paying cash.

Bus routes have already been adjusted to prepare for the Line 6 opening and as of Dec. 7, 36C Finch West will be removed and replaced with Line 6 service.

The following routes now connect to Line 6:

35 Jane

37B Islington

41 Keele

45A Kipling

46 Martin Grove

73 Royal York

84D Sheppard West

96 Wilson

99 Arrow Rd

106 Sentinel

108 Driftwood

165 Weston Rd North

927 Highway 27 Express

935 Jane Express

937 Islington Express

939B Finch Express

941 Keele Express

945 Kipling Express

989 Weston Express

For opening day, the TTC will also give riders a chance to collect some Line 6 souvenirs, including ride guides, vehicle cutouts and commemorative coins.