TTC releases Line 6 Finch West opening schedule

A Finch West LRT train is seen out for testing in August. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 4, 2025 12:03 pm.

The inaugural trip of the TTC’s newest transit line will officially depart Finch West station at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Line 6 Finch West is set to open to riders on Dec. 7 and the first two trip will be a ceremonial rides for media and invited guests ahead of when trains picking up customers will depart.

The first westbound train will depart from Norfinch Oakdale Station at 7:33 am. The first eastbound train will leave Jane and Finch station at 7:47 a.m.

The line will have 18 stops along Finch Avenue West and runs between Finch West Station on Line 1 Yonge-University and Humber Polytechnic’s North Campus.

Related:

It will be operating under “soft opening” hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Sundays. The early closing will be temporary to allow for an extended maintenance window. Shuttle buses will operate between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Trains will arrive every six and a half minutes during the weekday morning and afternoon rush hours and 10 to 12 minutes at all other times.

Onboard fare payment is not available on Line 6 vehicles and riders will have to pay on the platform with Presto, credit or debit cards. There will also be a single-ride vending machine for those paying cash.

Bus routes have already been adjusted to prepare for the Line 6 opening and as of Dec. 7, 36C Finch West will be removed and replaced with Line 6 service.

The following routes now connect to Line 6:

  • 35 Jane
  • 37B Islington
  • 41 Keele
  • 45A Kipling
  • 46 Martin Grove
  • 73 Royal York
  • 84D Sheppard West
  • 96 Wilson
  • 99 Arrow Rd
  • 106 Sentinel
  • 108 Driftwood
  • 165 Weston Rd North
  • 927 Highway 27 Express
  • 935 Jane Express
  • 937 Islington Express
  • 939B Finch Express
  • 941 Keele Express
  • 945 Kipling Express
  • 989 Weston Express

For opening day, the TTC will also give riders a chance to collect some Line 6 souvenirs, including ride guides, vehicle cutouts and commemorative coins.

