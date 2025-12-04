TTC releases Line 6 Finch West opening schedule
Posted December 4, 2025 12:03 pm.
The inaugural trip of the TTC’s newest transit line will officially depart Finch West station at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday.
Line 6 Finch West is set to open to riders on Dec. 7 and the first two trip will be a ceremonial rides for media and invited guests ahead of when trains picking up customers will depart.
The first westbound train will depart from Norfinch Oakdale Station at 7:33 am. The first eastbound train will leave Jane and Finch station at 7:47 a.m.
The line will have 18 stops along Finch Avenue West and runs between Finch West Station on Line 1 Yonge-University and Humber Polytechnic’s North Campus.
It will be operating under “soft opening” hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Sundays. The early closing will be temporary to allow for an extended maintenance window. Shuttle buses will operate between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Trains will arrive every six and a half minutes during the weekday morning and afternoon rush hours and 10 to 12 minutes at all other times.
Onboard fare payment is not available on Line 6 vehicles and riders will have to pay on the platform with Presto, credit or debit cards. There will also be a single-ride vending machine for those paying cash.
Bus routes have already been adjusted to prepare for the Line 6 opening and as of Dec. 7, 36C Finch West will be removed and replaced with Line 6 service.
The following routes now connect to Line 6:
- 35 Jane
- 37B Islington
- 41 Keele
- 45A Kipling
- 46 Martin Grove
- 73 Royal York
- 84D Sheppard West
- 96 Wilson
- 99 Arrow Rd
- 106 Sentinel
- 108 Driftwood
- 165 Weston Rd North
- 927 Highway 27 Express
- 935 Jane Express
- 937 Islington Express
- 939B Finch Express
- 941 Keele Express
- 945 Kipling Express
- 989 Weston Express
For opening day, the TTC will also give riders a chance to collect some Line 6 souvenirs, including ride guides, vehicle cutouts and commemorative coins.