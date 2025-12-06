Man in his 30s stabbed near Eglinton West: Toronto police
Posted December 6, 2025 9:06 am.
Last Updated December 6, 2025 9:07 am.
Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 30s was stabbed in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
According to authorities, the stabbing happened near Eglinton Avenue and Glenholme Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.
The male victim was located with stab wounds and transported to a hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Police have not released any details about a potential suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.