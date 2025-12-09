Man arrested for allegedly puncturing tires, police advise public to check vehicles

Toronto police are advising motorists in North York to check their vehicles after a man was allegedly spotted by officers puncturing a tire with a sharp object last Thursday.

Officers were in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area on Dec. 4, 2025, when they say they observed a male puncturing a vehicle’s tire at around 8 p.m.

Another nearby vehicle was also found with a flat tire from a puncture.

The accused was quickly arrested, police said in a release.

Investigators say another driver from the same area unknowingly drove onto a nearby highway with a flat tire. The driver began losing control and almost crashed, police said.

Police have not definitively linked that incident to the accused, but are advising residents in the area to check their vehicles for possible damage.

“Driving with a punctured tire can cause sudden loss of control, particularly at higher speeds,” the release states. “Police are asking motorists in the area to check their vehicles and report any damage.”

“Investigators believe there may be additional damaged vehicles and are asking anyone with information, or anyone who has noticed similar damage to their vehicle, to contact police.”

Abdifatah Adde, 45, of Toronto, is facing two counts of mischief under $5,000, fail to comply with a probation order and fail to comply with a release order.