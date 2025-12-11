Weekend need-to-know: Festive events around town; subway closures on lines 1 and 2

Festive lights are glowing across the city as the holiday season is in full swing. Check out the markets and festivals happening across the city this weekend.

Keep in mind, there are subway closures on sections of Line 1 and Line 2, and a GO service adjustment on the Lakeshore West line.

Festive Lights at Queen’s Park

Get a photo with Santa Claus and other beloved characters while checking out the historic Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

There will be seasonal activities, live music, and dazzling displays of lights inside and outside of Queen’s Park over the course of two evenings, two Saturdays, and two weekdays in December.

Festive Lights kicked off this week and will be open to the public on Dec. 13, 17, 20, 22, and 23. It’s free to attend but some of the dates require registration.

Winter Glow at Sankofa Square

Sankofa Square will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland for the third year in a row with the annual Winter Glow event.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday with a special performance by My Pop Choir alongside a Ferris wheel and carousel rides, artisan shopping and photo ops with Santa Claus.

New this year will be the Holiday Market by Epilepsy Toronto that will feature with local artisan vendors, handmaid gifts, wood firepits, and a the Polar Point Bar that will be serving mulled wine and spiked hot apple cider.

Village Wonderland

More festive fun is to be had at Variety Village in Scarborough. The Village Wonderland is a one-day festival featuring live entertainment, train rides, cookie decorating, giant inflatables, and a holiday market.

The Sunday event kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 each or $50 for a family of four. All proceeds will go towards supporting Variety, a children’s charity that help kids and youth thrive across Ontario.

You can find more information about the event and tickets can be found here.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 1 between Osgoode to College stations will be replaced by shuttle buses starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday to Sunday for planned track work.

Alternative routes riders can also take are listed here.

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Ossington to St. George stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from Saturday to Sunday due to planned track work.

Lakeshore West GO service adjustment

No service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico or Exhibition stations, there won’t be GO trains between Exhibition and Union stations. GO train replacement buses will stop at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson stations.

Trains will run between Aldershot and Niagara Falls stations, buses will take riders from West Harbour and Aldershot stations to Bramalea station to connect with Kitchener line trains

Find more details here.

Road closures

Ongoing construction

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.