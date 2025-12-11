What does the ultimate Hollywood mega merger mean for you?

In a battle for the rights to Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix and Paramount Skydance are offering tens of billions of dollars to become the next media powerhouse.

Either acquisition pose as problematic for critics who raise concerns of a monopoly over the market, sizeable job losses, and the death of the movie theatre.

Host Mike Eppel speaks to Paul Moore, sociology professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, to discuss the bids and how the changes could materialize for the film industry at large.