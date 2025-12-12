Canada Post says it won’t axe library shipping program despite proposal in budget

ST. JOHN’S — Canada Post says it will not axe a program to offset shipping costs for libraries, despite a federal bill that proposes its end.

Bill C-15 removes a clause in Canada Post legislation providing reduced shipping rates for books and other materials mailed between libraries or to library users.

The bill proposes that Canada Post set its own rates, without having to seek Ottawa’s approval.

Mary Chevreau with the Canadian Urban Libraries Council says the program, sometimes known as the library book rate, currently covers about 90 per cent of shipping for eligible libraries and materials.

She says the special rate is needed to protect interlibrary loan programs and to keep rural libraries open.

Chevreau says Canada Post’s commitment to maintain the program isn’t enough, and she’d like to see it enshrined in legislation, rather than repealed.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the St. John’s Public Libraries Board says losing the rate program would be “catastrophic” for rural libraries and literacy in the province.

The board says in a statement that public libraries in Newfoundland and Labrador sent nearly 214,000 items to residents across the province last year using the library book rate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2025.

