Canada Post says it won’t axe library shipping program despite proposal in budget

Books sit on a shelf at an Etobicoke library, in Toronto, Sunday, April 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 12, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2025 5:15 am.

ST. JOHN’S — Canada Post says it will not axe a program to offset shipping costs for libraries, despite a federal bill that proposes its end.

Bill C-15 removes a clause in Canada Post legislation providing reduced shipping rates for books and other materials mailed between libraries or to library users.

The bill proposes that Canada Post set its own rates, without having to seek Ottawa’s approval.

Mary Chevreau with the Canadian Urban Libraries Council says the program, sometimes known as the library book rate, currently covers about 90 per cent of shipping for eligible libraries and materials.

She says the special rate is needed to protect interlibrary loan programs and to keep rural libraries open.

Chevreau says Canada Post’s commitment to maintain the program isn’t enough, and she’d like to see it enshrined in legislation, rather than repealed.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the St. John’s Public Libraries Board says losing the rate program would be “catastrophic” for rural libraries and literacy in the province.

The board says in a statement that public libraries in Newfoundland and Labrador sent nearly 214,000 items to residents across the province last year using the library book rate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TDSB's Director of Education departs amid leadership change

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately. In a statement obtained by CityNews...

54m ago

VIA Rail passengers endure overnight stranding, lengthy delay sparks frustration

Dozens of VIA Rail passengers were stranded overnight in Brockville, Ont., following a significant service disruption that affected three trains and caused lengthy delays across the corridor. In a statement,...

31m ago

Claims period closes Friday in $500-million bread price-fixing settlement

TORONTO — Today is the last day to get a slice of the $500 million settlement in the class-action suit related to Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd., of alleged industry-wide...

5h ago

Man, 19, dies in Peel police shooting following stabbing in Mississauga: SIU

A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Peel regional police officer at a residence in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms. In an update Thursday...

14m ago

Top Stories

TDSB's Director of Education departs amid leadership change

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately. In a statement obtained by CityNews...

54m ago

VIA Rail passengers endure overnight stranding, lengthy delay sparks frustration

Dozens of VIA Rail passengers were stranded overnight in Brockville, Ont., following a significant service disruption that affected three trains and caused lengthy delays across the corridor. In a statement,...

31m ago

Claims period closes Friday in $500-million bread price-fixing settlement

TORONTO — Today is the last day to get a slice of the $500 million settlement in the class-action suit related to Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd., of alleged industry-wide...

5h ago

Man, 19, dies in Peel police shooting following stabbing in Mississauga: SIU

A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Peel regional police officer at a residence in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms. In an update Thursday...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Weekend snow and a surge of Arctic air this weekend

Some frigid air and snowflakes are on the way this weekend. Natasha Ramsahai with the details.

14h ago

2:44
Ford government extends winter break until late March

The Ford government is extending it’s winter break and will not return to the legislature until late March. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are slamming the government for only sitting for a total of 51 days this year.

15h ago

2:35
How a Tai Chi Teacher Built a Community Over 30 Years

For 30 years, Tai Chi instructor Peter Chan has brought seniors together in Mississauga helping them heal, connect, and build community. A quiet practice with a powerful impact. Brandon Rowe reports.

15h ago

2:23
Serial killer identified in Toronto cold case investigation

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women over almost two decades in the 1980s and 1990s.

20h ago

0:54
Woman in her 70s fatally struck in Scarborough collision

An elderly woman has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

21h ago

More Videos