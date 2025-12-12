Your Community

Scarborough Village non-profit helps formerly incarcerated women reintegrate into society

The Green Line team visited The Second Chance Foundation, a non-profit in Scarborough Village, to learn how its food bank, thrift store, and mental health programming is helping formerly incarcerated women find community.

By Amanda Seraphina and Mary Newman, The Green Line

Posted December 12, 2025 12:47 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2025 2:40 pm.

The road to reintegration for formerly incarcerated individuals comes with many barriers, from finding stable housing and employment to overcoming social stigma.

That’s why one Scarborough Village organization, The Second Chance Foundation, is working to help formerly incarcerated women reconnect with the community through its food bank, thrift store and mental health programming.

A 2025 report by the Canadian government found that 30 per cent of formerly incarcerated individuals experience homelessness within the first two years of release. Moreover, federally sentenced women have a higher incidence of substance abuse and mental health needs.

Beverly Dwyer, founder of The Second Chance Foundation, says, “Parole is harder than incarceration…a lot of women coming out of prison are warehoused.”

“There’s no support. I’ve known women who have reoffended just to go back in,” she adds.

Beverly Dwyer, founder of The Second Chance Foundation
Beverly Dwyer, founder of The Second Chance Foundation, stands by the non-profit’s banner inside the office on Eglinton Avenue East. (Mary Newman/The Green Line)

A 2021 report by the John Howard Society of Ontario found that 70 per cent of individuals released from an Ontario correctional institution are discharged with no plan or support to get back on track.

“I have to report every three months to my parole officer. I have to get passes to wherever I want to go, right?” says Lee, a formerly incarcerated individual who now volunteers at The Second Chance Foundation.

“Ever since my previous job, I’ve been trying to find employment, but as soon as you sit here and you say [you have] a criminal record, it’s very challenging,” she adds.

Given the social and economic disadvantages that formerly incarcerated women face, The Second Chance Foundation aims to help them build community and reintegrate into society. The organization offers opportunities for them to contribute locally, including volunteering with residents at a food bank and thrift store throughout the week, as well as running events like back-to-school BBQs and Christmas toy drives.

In August this year, the foundation launched its first-ever women empowerment program run by a registered psychotherapist.

“These supports teach them skills and strategies that allow them to look at themselves with honesty and self-compassion, so that they can actually reclaim their narrative,” says Tracy D. Pryce, the registered psychotherapist who runs the program. “And then going into society, they will have the skills for assertive communication, boundaries. They know their values. They know how to manage stress, deal with anxiety, deal with burnout.” 

The Second Chance Foundation hopes to continue to improve the quality of life for formerly incarcerated individuals across Toronto. Some of its plans include sending care packages with daily essentials to transitional housing for the formerly incarcerated, as well as restarting its mental health programming in January.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto-based company that makes diverse dolls says entire holiday shipment lost in train derailment

A Toronto-based company that makes inclusive dolls says its entire holiday shipment has been destroyed in a train derailment, wiping out nearly $200,000 in expected revenue. Samantha Ong, owner of Joeydolls,...

1h ago

Fire continues to 'smoulder' at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes, City says

A fire at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park continues to burn with displaced residents still uncertain when they can return home. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11...

1h ago

34 arrested, more than $2.7 million in drugs seized following months-long investigation

Police forces across the GTA have teamed up to shut down a street gang whose criminal tentacles reached well beyond the region. Police in Durham Region say a nine-month-long investigation into drug...

12m ago

TDSB's Director of Education departs amid leadership change

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately. In a statement obtained by CityNews...

5m ago

Top Stories

Toronto-based company that makes diverse dolls says entire holiday shipment lost in train derailment

A Toronto-based company that makes inclusive dolls says its entire holiday shipment has been destroyed in a train derailment, wiping out nearly $200,000 in expected revenue. Samantha Ong, owner of Joeydolls,...

1h ago

Fire continues to 'smoulder' at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes, City says

A fire at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park continues to burn with displaced residents still uncertain when they can return home. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11...

1h ago

34 arrested, more than $2.7 million in drugs seized following months-long investigation

Police forces across the GTA have teamed up to shut down a street gang whose criminal tentacles reached well beyond the region. Police in Durham Region say a nine-month-long investigation into drug...

12m ago

TDSB's Director of Education departs amid leadership change

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately. In a statement obtained by CityNews...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
TDSB director ousted after 10 months on the job

The Toronto District School Board has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately.

1h ago

2:42
Weekend snow and a surge of Arctic air this weekend

Some frigid air and snowflakes are on the way this weekend. Natasha Ramsahai with the details.

19h ago

2:44
Ford government extends winter break until late March

The Ford government is extending it’s winter break and will not return to the legislature until late March. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are slamming the government for only sitting for a total of 51 days this year.

19h ago

2:35
How a Tai Chi Teacher Built a Community Over 30 Years

For 30 years, Tai Chi instructor Peter Chan has brought seniors together in Mississauga helping them heal, connect, and build community. A quiet practice with a powerful impact. Brandon Rowe reports.

19h ago

2:56
Police use DNA to link three cold case murders to suspected serial killer

Toronto Police and the OPP say Investigative Genetic Genealogy led them to link the cold cases from the 80's and 90's to a man who died before being caught. Erica Natividad reports.

5h ago

More Videos