1 man seriously injured in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect in custody

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 14, 2025 4:01 pm.

Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing that took place in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they were called to the area of Lockheed Boulevard and Westona Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a second man was arrested at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

